kwik-ZIP on the ground at Ozwater

The kwik-ZIP team at Ozwater 2025. Image: kwik-ZIP

Ozwater 2025 in Adelaide has officially wrapped, and what an incredible few days it was. As Australia’s premier water industry event, Ozwater once again delivered a dynamic platform for industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to come together and shape the future of water.

Held at the Adelaide Convention Centre, this year’s event brought together thousands of professionals from across the country and beyond. With the theme ‘accelerating action,’ the conference showcased bold ideas, cutting-edge technologies, and real-world solutions addressing climate resilience, sustainability, and the future of water infrastructure.

The kwik-ZIP team were on the ground at Ozwater, soaking in all the event had to offer.

“The sales team had really positive things to say about Ozwater and really enjoyed catching up with existing and prospective customers during the show,” kwik-ZIP general manager Paul Jeffreys told The Australian Pipeliner.

“The conversations we had at Ozwater won’t stop here, they’re a leaping off point for us. And at kwik-ZIP, we’re proud to be part of an industry driving real change for communities, the environment, and future generations.”

Jeffreys extended his thanks to the Australian Water Association, and all the speakers, fellow exhibitors, and attendees who made Ozwater 2025 in Adelaide such a success.

“We look forward to seeing you at Ozwater 2026 in Brisbane,” he said.

