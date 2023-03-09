kwik-ZIP appoints new BDM

kwik-ZIP's Phil Micallef

kwik-ZIP has announced Phil Micallef has joined the team as a Business Development Manager. Micallef brings with him 14 years of experience and skills in geosynthetics in the construction and civil sectors, benefitting his ability to succeed in his new role at the company.

“During my time in the civil industry, I noticed that the trenchless sector was rapidly evolving which sparked my interest and am excited to have a chance be a part of this growing sector,” says Micallef.

His role with kwik-ZIP will involve providing full cycle business development activities. This includes market research, strategic market development and building deep customer relationships within the industry.

Micallef is looking forward to becoming a trusted advisor for kwik-ZIP customers by continuing to develop solutions and creating strong customer relationships within the trenchless and civil industry.

This column is featured in the January edition of The Australian Pipeliner.