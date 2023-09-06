Kristian Lennon joins CST Hire

Kristian Lennon has just started as National Business Development Manager at CST Hire, which he was “extremely happy to share”.

“CST Hire is Australia’s leading project truck, bus, and 4wd rental company supporting the largest infrastructure, civil, and mining projects around our great country,” he said.

“I look forward to working with our national management team and staff, as well as our loyal customers to assist in their project and general rental requirements.”

CST Hire was established in 2016 by directors John Wilton and Nick Barnsdall.

With a combined 45 years’ experience in vehicle and equipment hire to the construction and private sectors, they lead a small, dedicated and committed team.

The company’s fleet consists of quality, fully maintained and serviced vehicles, and trucks.

As a service-based business, the team is committed to being responsive to their clients’ needs.

CST Hire strives to be a complete vehicle supplier in one of the most important sectors within Australia.

