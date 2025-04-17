KOR Equipment’s new Leasing and Business Development Manager

Thomas Pewtress. Image: KOR Equipment

Thomas Pewtress has taken up a new position as Leasing and Business Development Manager at KOR Equipment Solutions.

Pewtress has worked in the industry for the last six years servicing clients around Australia and New Zealand.

Tailoring the client’s need to a solution has been a primary focus and passion for him through this time and something he takes great pride in delivering.

Through this period, he has also worked within KOR’s leasing team to support the development of a suite of leasing products that create growth, assist startups and facilitate expansion of fleet capability.

Beyond KOR, Pewtress is heavily involved in a number of community projects including leading the Monash Business Association as Chair and a Director of the Pinewood Community Bank.

