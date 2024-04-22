Key reservoirs under construction at FGP

Image: SERHII/stock.adobe.com

Major construction of two Aldoga Reservoirs has now commenced as part of the $983 million Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline.

“Working alongside our Rookwood Weir, the biggest Weir since World War Two, the Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline will deliver long-term water security to the Gladstone region. Further proof that the Miles Government and the Big Build continuing to deliver for Central Queensland,” Minister for Water and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said.

“The Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline isn’t just bringing water security to Gladstone, it will unlock more jobs in emerging industries like hydrogen and critical minerals.”

Located at the southern section of the pipeline, the two reservoirs will hold up-to 100 megalitres of water and feed Gladstone Area Water Board’s (GAWB) existing water network.

The 117km pipeline will run from the Fitzroy River near Rockhampton and connect to Gladstone Area Water Board’s existing water network at Yarwun.

“It is fantastic to see the progress at the Aldoga Reservoirs site, following three months of preparative works, which included the removal of more than 65,700 cubic metres of earth,” Gladstone Area Water Board chief executive officer, Darren Barlow said.

The project has supported 400 jobs during peak construction and 25 apprenticeships. Local content has been central to the project, with GAWB using 111 Central Queensland businesses, generating more good jobs in the region.

The Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline is expected to be operational in 2026, weather and construction conditions permitting.

The Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline is part of the record $5.8 billion investment in water infrastructure under the Miles Government, investment that has delivered vital water security, economic growth and 3,550 jobs across the state.

Part of that investment also includes Rookwood Weir, and it is the successful delivery of that project that makes this pipeline possible.

“The Fitzroy to Gladstone pipeline certainly is a good project to be part of. Schwarz Excavations has been working on the project since April 2023. This is a big project for water security and future industries, so it is really exciting for our business,” Schwarz Excavations general manager Jeffrey Schwarz said.

“We are proudly based in Gracemere and employ over 100 Central Queenslanders. With up to 60 people and 35 machines working on the Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline project at any given time.”