Kevin Young announced as new TasWater chair  

Kevin Young has been a member of TasWater’s board since 2019 and will become chair of the board of directors on November 30 this year. Image: TasWater

Current board director Kevin Young has been appointed as TasWater’s next chair, replacing outgoing Stephen Gumley who has served in the role since 2018.

Chief owners’ representative Wayne Johnston said Young brings a wealth of experience to the role, with more than 40 years in the water and sewerage industry in Australia, including stints as managing director of both Hunter Water Corporation and Sydney Water Corporation – Australia’s largest water entity.

“Kevin has been a member of TasWater’s board since 2019, and it’s my pleasure to announce that he will become chair of the board of directors on November 30, 2024,” Johnston said.

“We’re confident Kevin is the perfect chair to lead TasWater in the next phase of its journey to unlock water’s full potential for a thriving Tasmania.”

Young said it was a privilege to take up the role during a time of growth and change for water and sewerage services in Tasmania.

“It’s an exciting time to be taking on the role of chair at TasWater as we have recently endorsed a bold and ambitious strategy for the next phase of the organisation’s growth,” he said.

“I’m passionate about the future of the state and the role our organisation can have in delivering great community, environmental and economic outcomes for Tasmania.

“We are well underway in developing our next price and service plan for submission in June 2025, which will be underpinned by our largest-ever community engagement campaign that has seen Tasmanians given the opportunity to shape the future of water and sewerage services in the state.

“Our plan is to deliver a $1.9 billion capital program over the next five years that will bring real benefits to the community and environment, responding to climate change to secure water resources for the future, accommodate for growth and meet customer expectations.”

Young will succeed Gumley, who will retire from the role as chair in November.

“Stephen has helped guide the business through a challenging economic climate and period of change for the organisation, while also delivering a record capital works program,” Johnston said.

“On behalf of the owner’s representative group I would like to wish Stephen all the best for the future and thank him for his wisdom and leadership over the last seven years.”

Gumley said it had been a challenging yet rewarding time as chair of the state’s water and sewerage corporation.

“I am pleased that as a state-based corporation TasWater continues to invest across the state to improve services to the many communities we serve,” he said.

“I am proud of the efforts and the achievements of the board and the executive leadership team at TasWater during my tenure as chair.

“I’m particularly proud to have led the organisation through the completion of the Bryn Estyn water treatment plant, TasWater’s largest capital project to date on time and on budget, and the beginning of the Selfs Point sewer transformation project.

“I wish Kevin and the board all the best for the future as they continue to build and foster a great future for water in Tasmania.”