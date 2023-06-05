Keeping fugitive emissions at bay

An established manufacturer of ball valves, EMICO has been focusing its attention on developing low-emission valves for several years.

It is no secret that manufacturing and production plants around the world contribute to emissions, and about 60 per cent of these fugitive emissions come from piping systems and valves.

There is also a world-wide drive to substantially reduce emissions of methane, H20, CO 2 , and graduate to a greener and cleaner environment.

In fact, Australia has set itself an ambitious target of transitioning to net-zero emissions by 2030, assisted by implementing various strategies such as electric vehicles, and solar, hydro and wind farms.

Fugitive emissions from valves and piping systems are centre stage when it comes to the race to net-zero and, as such, a majority of new pipeline projects are now demanding valves that are fugitive-emission-certified.

EMICO can work with clients, whether they have an existing installation or are working on a new project, to provide suitable valves that are certified to international industry fugitive emission design standards.

Valve features

EMICO low-emission ball valves meet global emissions standards using enhance in-house technology. The company’s low-emission portfolio includes floating ball valves in soft and metal seat designs, as well as cryogenic and trunnion-mounted units.

The valves work to reduce and even prevent unwanted harmful emissions released into the environment that are often associated with oil, gas, chemical and toxic plant operations. They also increase plant efficiency and pass periodic leak-detection for emissions monitoring over valve’s full lifecycle.

EMICO’s Low-E floating ball valves are certified ISO 15848-1, having passed the most stringent test level conducted by the valve testing service Yarmouth Research and Technology in the US.

Low-E ball valves have specialised packing and body gaskets, using proprietary technology, including machining of surfaces, to achieve optimal performance.

Castings of these valves meet RT Level II quality (MSS-SP55).

Selecting the right valve technologies, and maintaining them properly, is the best way to minimise or prevent fugitive emissions. Targeting these emissions presents a low-risk, high-yield opportunity to reduce environmental impact.

EMICO valve technology, maintenance services and support help to deliver long-term operational value.

Whether operators have an existing installation or are working on a new project, EMICO experts can walk them through available valve types and testing, certification, and maintenance options so they can install what they need and keep it operational for years to come.

The Low-E valve portfolio includes traditional, well-known types such as floating (cryogenic, metal seat) and trunnion-mounted ball valves. These valves are certified to industry fugitive emissions design standards API 622, 641 and ISO 15848-1.

Sustainable development goals

EMICO has been focusing its attention on four sustainable development goals and has made progress towards these objectives through the awareness and implementation of corporate social responsibility.

EMICO stands with the world, striving to solve sustainability problems for a better global environment.

The company invests considerable funds and labour towards research and development (R&D) every year. Since its establishment, one of EMICO’s R&D directions is to save on labour and energy, as well as focus on the continued development and promotion of low emission valves.

EMICO’s goal is to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in valve-related products and equipment.

This article featured in the May edition of The Australian Pipeliner.