Kaitoke Pipe Bridge well underway

Image courtesy of Wellington Water social media.

Wellington Water has completed works on the southern bridge foundation of its Kaitoke Pipe Bridge upgrade.

The works are being undertaken to replace the bridge with a new one in a bid to ensure the supply of safe drinking water continues for the Wellington region.

Construction works and piling on the northern bridge foundation are slotted to begin in March 2023.

In a social media post detailing the update, Wellington Water noted that its rock anchor stabilisation of the slopes is 60 per cent complete, meaning the rockface will remain secure during construction of the bridge and well into its future.

Steelwork for the project is currently being fabricated and manufactured and due to arrive onsite in May 2023.

Greater Wellington councillor Ros Connelly said she was pleased to see work get underway on an important project for the security of the water network.

“This impressive bridge will support a vital pipeline that supplies almost 50 percent of the Wellington region’s raw water,” she said.

“The current pipe bridge is ageing and in need of replacement. I’m delighted the new bridge will not only secure our water supply but be a place where we can come to admire a magnificent landscape.”

For more information, visit Wellington Water.

