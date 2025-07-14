Just landed: reliable, accurate pig signalling systems

Tremco Pipeline Equipment’s range includes polyurethane pigs, pig signallers and ZEVAC equipment, which can all be used for emissionless pigging operations. Image: TPE

Tremco Pipeline Equipment has received a new shipment of pipeline maintenance tools, including a 40-foot container of Girard Industries’ polyurethane pigs and a supply of Sypris Sig-Tech Intrusive Pig Signalers.

The 40-foot shipment included Girard high-density and medium-density foam pigs, as well as the Sig-Tech Pig Signalers, rounding out Tremco Pipeline Equipment’s supply of pipeline pigging equipment.

Tremco Pipeline Equipment Director Brett Trembath said: “Our range supports emissionless pigging. The Girard poly pigs and the Sig-Tech pig signaller can be used in conjunction with our ZEVAC equipment so no venting is required during pigging operations.”

The durable and reliable signalers provide real-time verification of pig movement along pipelines in a range of environments.

The Sig-Tech signalers are used to detect the passage of pigs within a pipeline, supporting operators with real-time confirmation and helping verify run success. Designed for ease of installation and long-term durability, the Sig-Tech units are suitable for both onshore and offshore applications, and can be installed under live conditions with the correct tools.

How the Sig-Tech Intrusive Pig Signaler works

Installed at predetermined intervals along the pipeline, the Sig-Tech intrusive pig signaler detects the movement of cast polyurethane pigs or spherical type pigs. A trigger mechanism extends into the pipeline through a welded boss fitting. When a pig passes, it activates the trigger, which sets off a signaling mechanism, confirming the pig’s position and supporting real-time operational decision-making.

This signal provides confirmation of the pig’s passage, helping operators verify pig locations, monitor run success, and identify any potential obstructions or failures in real-time.

Designed for flexibility and ease of use

The Sig-Tech is easy to install, with each boss fitting designed to the correct intrusion depth based on wall thickness requirements. A flanged mounting option is also available if required. The signaller can be installed and removed under operating pressure, acting in a similar way to a pressure and equalisation fitting completion plug.

Once installed, the signaler requires no further calibration or adjustment – offering a plug-and-play solution.

The 3705 PSI (Class 1500#) design is compatible with other leading brands, which makes it a flexible option for both newly constructed pipelines and system upgrades. In addition, using the appropriate tools and procedures, the signaller can be installed on live pipelines, avoiding the need for costly shutdowns.

The Sig-Tech’s stainless steel NACE MR0175 compliant construction is weather and corrosion-resistant, ensuring durability and performance in extreme environments, including offshore and remote installations.

Multiple indication options

Sypris offers a range of signaling mechanisms to suit different operational needs:

Mechanical Flag Indicator for visual confirmation in the field

for visual confirmation in the field Electrical Indicator for remote monitoring via integration with SCADA or control systems

for remote monitoring via integration with SCADA or control systems Combination Flag/Electrical Indicator for redundant and versatile signaling

Sypris’ electrical versions include a 316SS electrical switch as standard, in addition to providing excellent corrosion resistance and a long service life.

No calibration required

One of the key benefits of the Sig-Tech is its maintenance-free design. Once installed, no further adjustments or calibrations are needed. The welded boss fitting is set to the correct intrusion depth based on pipeline wall thickness and is designed to ensure accurate alignment with the pig path.

A reliable addition to your pigging toolkit

By providing real-time confirmation of pig passage and integrating easily into existing infrastructure, the Sig-Tech Intrusive Pig Signaler supports accurate monitoring and decision-making without adding unnecessary complexity. For environments where conditions are challenging and uptime is critical, having dependable, low-maintenance equipment is key to maintaining pipeline integrity.

For more information on the Sypris Sig-Tech Intrusive Pig Signaler, or other pigging products supplied by Tremco Pipeline Equipment, contact Brett Trembath (07) 3344 1066 or email sales@tremcopipeline.com.au

Click here to read more about Sig-Tech standard features and product specifications.

