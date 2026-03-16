‘Just be better’: The PipeServ approach to pipeline repairs

PipeServ team members. Image: PipeServ

For more than 14 years, PipeServ has been supporting the pipeline sector across Australia, PNG and NZ, delivering specialised repair technologies that help operators maintain the integrity of critical infrastructure.

But the reputation behind PipeServ goes back even further.

The company’s Founder Geoff Gardiner dedicated more than 30 years to the pipeline industry, including active involvement with the APGA, helping build the strong relationships and trust that PipeServ continues to grow today.

This legacy continues to guide the company with a simple motto: Just Be Better.

“For us, being better isn’t about claiming to be the best — it’s about continually raising the standard for how we support the industry,” PipeServ Managing Director Brent Brinton told The Australian Pipeliner.

“It means striving to provide better solutions for our clients, building stronger partnerships across the pipeline sector, and being there to support operators when challenges arise. Our role is to help clients navigate those situations safely, efficiently and with confidence.

“It also means creating an environment where our team can do their best work, as we continue to grow as both individuals and as a company. Our aim is simple: to be a trusted partner to our clients and an employer people are proud to be part of.”

Over the years, PipeServ has supported the pipeline sector with a range of repair technologies designed to keep assets operating safely while minimising disruption. From composite repairs to engineered sleeves and specialised pipeline solutions, the company’s goal has always been to provide safe, efficient alternatives that keep infrastructure online and reduce downtime.

A cornerstone of PipeServ’s offering is its engineered composite repair systems. With more than 30 years of experience in this field, the company has built a reputation for delivering reliable, high-performance solutions across a wide range of applications and environments

This advanced carbon fibre repair technology has been applied on a number of pipelines and is delivering significant benefits compared with traditional repair methods — including faster installation, reduced operational disruption, and long-term structural reinforcement of pipeline assets.

The technology allows operators to address defects such as manufacture defects , cracks, dents, corrosion, erosion gouges and metal loss while maintaining pipeline operations and avoiding costly replacements or shutdowns.

“For PipeServ, milestones like this represent more than just new products — they reflect the continued growth of the company and the trust placed in us by our clients and partners across the industry,” Brinton said.

“As we look forward, we remain committed to building on the strong reputation already established and continuing to support the pipeline sector with innovative repair solutions.

“And most importantly…

“Just be better.”

For more information, visit the website.