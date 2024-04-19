Join APGA in Brisbane and engage with industry leaders

Image: Zstock/stock.adobe.com

Don’t miss out on this exclusive evening at the prestigious Pullman & Mercure Brisbane.

The APGA is thrilled to announce its distinguished guest speaker, Liz McNamara from APA Group, who will deliver an insightful talk sure to inspire on 9 May.

Liz McNamara, BEc (Hons), PCSB, GAICD, brings over 25 years of invaluable experience across various sectors, including energy, mining, investment banking, and FMCG.

As group executive sustainability and corporate affairs at APA Group, she is a seasoned leader known for delivering impactful outcomes during times of change and crisis.

Gain valuable insights and practical knowledge from her expertise, covering pertinent topics relevant to today’s professional landscape.

Whether you’re seeking to enhance your understanding of sustainability, corporate affairs, or navigating change, this event promises to be enlightening and engaging.

In addition to the enriching speech, seize the opportunity to expand your professional network in an elegant setting.

Connect with peers, exchange ideas, and cultivate meaningful relationships that can propel your career forward.

Don’t miss out on this chance to engage with industry leaders and like-minded professionals.

Reserve your seat now for an unforgettable evening of fine dining and enlightening discourse.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.