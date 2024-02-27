Join APGA for an exclusive symposium in Greece

The Emerging Fuels Symposium will take place in Athens this year. Image: muratart/stock.adobe.com

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) has announced an exclusive scholarship opportunity for four deserving candidates to attend the prestigious Emerging Fuels Symposium in Greece.

APGA is excited to announce that the board has approved four scholarships valued at $5,000 each.

These scholarships are open to Young Pipeline Professionals (YPF), Women in Pipelines (WPF) members, and other qualifying members to attend the Emerging Fuels Symposium in Athens in May 2024.

The Emerging Fuels Symposium, a new initiative highly relevant to the global industry, is an opportunity for members to engage in discussions and exchange insights on emerging trends.

This is an unparalleled chance to enhance knowledge, network with industry experts, and contribute to the future of emerging fuels.

Eligibility and requirements:

Under 35 years old.

Employed by an APGA member company.

Professional record relevant to the seminar’s focus.

Clear statement on reasons for attending and alignment with professional goals.

Comprehensive resume or curriculum vitae.

Willingness to share learnings with the APGA membership.

Application deadline is 7 March, so don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to elevate your expertise and make a lasting impact in the field.

Seize the chance to be part of the future of energy by applying here.