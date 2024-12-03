Jemena to inject biomethane into NSW gas network

Jemena’s Malabor biomethane facility in NSW. Image: Jemena

Jemena has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Gwydir Circular Economy to explore the potential of introducing significant volumes of biomethane into the NSW gas network.

The collaboration aims to assess the technical requirements for injecting biomethane, a renewable gas produced from agricultural waste.

GCE plans to develop multiple biogas plants, with the first project situated in a new circular economy precinct near Warialda in central northwest New South Wales.

The ambitious project could produce up to 20 petajoules (PJs) of biomethane annually, sufficient to meet the energy needs of over 250,000 homes.

Jemena’s managing director David Gillespie highlighted the importance of the project.

“This MOU builds on a range of biomethane projects Jemena is supporting and will see us work with GCE to understand the technical requirements associated with injecting significant volumes of biomethane into the NSW gas network,” he said.

“We know that many industries, especially those that need high heat for their processes, depend on gas to operate. These sectors produce essential everyday items like windows, bricks, fertilisers, and medicines and their operations cannot be readily electrified. Once delivered, this partnership will enable these businesses to reduce their carbon emissions while continuing to operate.

“Biomethane has the same chemical qualities as natural gas which means it is compatible with all existing gas network infrastructure and industrial equipment, as well as gas appliances used in homes and businesses.”

GCE’s acting CEO Ken Davey said the company will collaborate with global experts in biogas and bioenergy to bring innovative technologies to the region and establish world’s-best-practice, industrial-scale circular economy projects.

The first GCE Precinct will be located on a 70-hectare site near Warialda, utilising organic matter from a multigrain alcohol plant to create biogas, which will then be upgraded to biomethane.