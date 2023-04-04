Jemena opts for renewable electricity and organic waste

Jemena is investing in demonstration projects that will generate biomethane sourced from gases released by organic waste and hydrogen made by using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

In a recent video, “Renewable gas – from pipe dream to pipe line”, Jemena’s commitment towards a cleaner energy future is reinforced.

Jemena’s customers are committed in reducing their emissions, that is why the company is investing in projects that demonstrate that renewable gas “is a viable way to help Australia meet its net zero emission targets.”

“However, at Jemena, they are exploring how renewable electricity and organic waste can provide renewable gas for their customers.”

In the video, the Jemena team explains how “gas plays an important role in firming the energy system and generating electricity when base load power stations and renewables like solar and wind aren’t available”.

“Our customers tell us they love gas – it’s fast, flexible, reliable and has provided energy to our homes and economy for many decades.”

With its demonstration projects, Jemena is exploring how to use hydrogen and oxygen to reduce carbon emissions in the gas network in the coming decades, and to look at the potential for its customers to use renewable gas in their homes, businesses, and manufacturing.