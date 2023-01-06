Jemena appoints pipeline construction partners for LNG import terminal

Jemena is partnering with engineering and construction firms Zinfra, NACAP and Wasco to connect Australia’s first LNG import terminal at Port Kembla to the Eastern Gas Pipeline (EGP).

The appointment will see the partners build a 12 km underground pipeline which will transport up to 130 petajoules of gas annually from Squadron Energy’s Port Kembla Energy Terminal (PKET) to customers in NSW and Victoria via the EGP.

Once commissioned, the pipeline will be able to transport enough gas to meet more than 75 per cent of NSW’s current gas needs.

Jemena’s Executive General Manager of Gas Markets Antoon Boey said Jemena have partnered with the three companies in recognition of their skill and acumen in delivering complex energy infrastructure projects.

“We’re proud to be working with highly regarded construction service providers like Zinfra, Nacap, and Wasco on a project which will help deliver more gas to Australia’s east coast gas market,” said Boey.

“We will be leveraging the skills of our project partners in different ways, with Zinfra set to provide overarching project management and engineering services for the project; Nacap will construct the pipeline itself; and Wasco will deliver the Kembla Grange Metering Station, where this pipeline connects to the Eastern Gas Pipeline.”