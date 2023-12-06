Jemena appoints managing director

Jemena has appointed David Gillespie as managing director, following his roles of chief financial officer and interim managing director.

Gillespie first joined Jemena in 2005 and held a number of roles since then in finance and strategy.

“I am excited to be leading the Jemena team during the next phase of Australia’s push to a low-carbon future,” Gillespie said.

“Both Jemena and Zinfra have the right mix of people, assets, and skills to contribute meaningfully to Australia’s energy transition and I am confident our Group will continue to perform strongly into 2024 and beyond.

“I would like to thank our teams for their continued support and ongoing commitment to delivering energy services and products safely and reliably for our 1.8 million customers across New South Wales, Victoria, and other parts of eastern and northern Australia.”

Board chair Jiang Longhua welcomed Gillespie to the position.

“David’s deep experience in the Australian energy sector and in driving our business strategy and operational excellence is already well documented in his previous role as chief financial officer,” Longhua said.

“His leadership skills and commercial experience in the growth and transformation of complex organisations is also the right mix to ensure that our Group plays a key role in Australia’s energy transition.”

