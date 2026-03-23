Jack-up barge arrives at Alkimos desalination plant

The specialist vessel, Beverley, will support a critical phase of this major infrastructure project, which is central to securing Western Australia’s long‑term water future.

Roughly the size of one and a half Olympic‑sized swimming pools, the barge stands on 78m legs and will install the ocean intake and outfall structures above the seabed.

These structures will connect to the underground pipelines currently being bored by tunnel boring machines, eventually bringing seawater into the plant (intake) and returning the brine safely back to the ocean (outfall).

Two specialised floating platforms, known as jack‑up barges, are being used to complete this work. The smaller support barge will depart this month, while Beverley will continue operations at the outfall location until marine works conclude in mid‑2026.

Beverley features an 8‑tonne‑per‑square‑metre deck load capacity, a 400‑tonne crane, a helideck and accommodation for more than 50 workers, enabling 24/7 operations to keep construction on schedule.

The vessel’s arrival marks the latest advancement in a project that will deliver 50 billion litres of drinking water to more than 2.5 million Western Australians as part of Stage 1, easing pressure on climate‑affected groundwater sources.

The ASDP is also providing strong economic benefits, supporting more than 1,500 local jobs and injecting $1.1billion into the WA economy, including $65 million in contracts awarded to Aboriginal businesses.

With major tunnelling, pipeline and site works well advanced, the ASDP, being delivered under strict environmental conditions, remains on track to be fully operational by mid‑2028.