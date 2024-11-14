Is this invention the key to unclogging city sewers?

Image: Dymtro

New anti-fatberg technology out of RMIT University could help unclog sewer infrastructure across Australia.

Fatbergs are solidified lumps of fat, oil, and grease, which have mixed with water and calcium native to some pipes, and coagulated. RMIT researchers estimate that fatbergs are responsible for 40 per cent of sewer blockages in Australia, costing an estimated $100 million in rehabilitation works per year.

Fortunately, RMIT engineers have developed a protective coating for concrete pipes that could help drastically reduce the formation of these fatbergs. The team’s zinc-enhanced polyurethane coating offers a promising sustainable solution by reducing the release of calcium from concrete blocks by up to 80 per cent compared with uncoated concrete.

The study, led by RMIT Research Centre director of water Dr Biplob Pramanik, mimicked a sewer environment under extreme conditions that rapidly sped up the fatberg formation process over 30 days.

Results showed the coating reduced build-up of fatbergs on concrete by 30 per cent compared to non-coated concrete.

“The reduction of fat, oil and grease build-up can be attributed to the significantly reduced release of calcium from coated concrete, as well as less sticking … on the coating surface compared to the rough, uncoated concrete surface,” Pramanik said.

“Traditional coatings like magnesium hydroxide, widely used for over two decades, are effective in controlling sewer corrosion but can inadvertently contribute to fat,oil and grease build-up by interacting with fatty acids.”

The team is now focussed on developing an improved coating with greater self-healing capabilities and mechanical strength.

An in-depth look at the technology can be found here.

