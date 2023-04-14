Iplex partners with Townsville City Council on eco-industrial precinct project

Iplex, a chosen and trusted partner of Townsville City Council, is working on the Townsville Lansdown eco-industrial precinct project, supplying water pipelines to contribute to the development of Townsville City.

Infrastructure services committee chairperson Kurt Rehbein said council awarded the tender for the supply of approximately 16.25km of raw water pipeline as part of upcoming enabling infrastructure works.

“Iplex demonstrated the best value for money proposition for the project and has experience in delivering large diameter pipe, with a proven track record locally for their work on the Haughton Pipeline Duplication project,” Rehbein said.

A second tender has also been released for the raw water pipeline install in preparation for works to start mid-2023.

“The raw water pipeline project is part of enabling infrastructure works at the Lansdown site,” Rehbein said.

The raw water pipeline connects to the existing 900 mm Ross River pipeline at a point near the junction of Haberecht Road, Mountview Drive and Major Creek Road, Majors Creek, and finishes in the Lansdown precinct.

Construction of the raw water pipeline to the Lansdown Eco-Industrial Precinct will allow early proponents access to raw water by December 2024.

Michael Doyle, national business manager – infrastructure and assets at Iplex, said the company was proud to be involved in this large-scale project.

“This significant project will encourage new industry and advanced manufacturing to settle in Townsville, which will create jobs,” he said.

For Doyle, being involved in the Townsville Lansdown eco-industrial precinct project is meaningful and fulfilling.

“It’s exciting to be supplying to a project that is going to encourage local employment and jobs and help solve Australia’s water challenges,” he said.

“It’s exciting to be a part of that for sure.”

