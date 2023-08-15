Iplex launches Hydraulic Design Tool for PocketENGINEER

Iplex has announced enhancements to PocketENGINEER with the addition of the Hydraulic Design Tool, which aims to enhance water management solutions.

Since its inception in 2015, PocketENGINEER has rapidly emerged as the go-to resource for customers and designers seeking comprehensive product and design support in the water management industry.

The portal offers free access to an extensive range of reference data and engineering tools tailored specifically to support the design of plastic pipelines.

The introduction of the hydraulic design tool marks a significant milestone in Iplex’s continuous efforts to revolutionise water managements practices.

Through this tool, users can accurately determine flow rates and velocities, explore multiple installation options and model various scenarios based on their pipelines design requirements. The result is a streamlined design process, which enables efficient decision-making and implementation.

Commenting on the launch, Iplex senior sales engineer Don Tasevski expressed his excitement.

“We are delighted to present the Hydraulic Design tool to our valued customers and partners,” he said.

“At Iplex, we recognise the pivotal role of digital technology in the design of water management systems. With this powerful new addition, we aim to provide users with an advanced tool that will improve the way water management systems are designed and executed.”

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.