Iplex building Townsville’s Haughton Pipeline project

The first batch of GRP Pipes have started to arrive in Townsville for Stage 2 of the Haughton Pipeline project.

Iplex General Manager, Paul Lavelle was at the port to oversee the arrival of the first shipment and was joined by Townsville City Councillor Ann-Maree Greaney, State Member for Mundingburra Les Walker and State Member for Thurwingowa Aaron Harper.

Three more shipments will deliver the remaining lengths of pipe, which will be installed across 28.5km of land connecting stage one of the Haughton Pipeline to a new pump station next to the Burdekin River, near Clare.

Iplex is proud to partner with Townsville City Council and the Queensland State Government across the Haughton Pipeline project, which is a critical piece of infrastructure that will help deliver a reliable water supply for the Townsville region into the future.

Careful and detailed design and planning is currently taking place on what is a major piece of infrastructure that will serve our community for 50 years. Detailed design work for Stage 2 of the Haughton pipeline is investigating extending the existing pipeline from the Haughton River to the Burdekin River in the vicinity of Clare.

Funded by Townsville City Council and the Queensland Government the project cost is $274 million, with $195 million of this contributed by the Queensland Government, Stage 2 is a greenfield site, covering 30 kms and is completely different to stage 1. Stage 1 was predominantly built within existing easements and land corridors.

Since the funding agreement between the Queensland Government and Council was signed, Council has undertaken significant work.

The Haughton Pipeline Project (HPP) proposes extending the new, larger 1800mm Stage 1 water pipeline to source water from the Burdekin River to the Ross River Dam.

A Townsville City Council and Queensland Government funded water security initiative for Townsville, the pipeline will support the city’s Ross River Dam water catchment. When complete, the HPP will provide greater capacity to provide raw water into the Ross River Dam to augment or “top up” water levels during periods of very low rainfall.