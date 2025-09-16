Investing in people: How the APGA Convention builds capability across the industry

Images: Glenn Hunt Photographers and APGA

The pipeline industry continues to face a generational transition. As experienced professionals retire and new talent enters the field, organisations must focus on one of their most critical assets – people.

The APGA Convention provides a uniquely powerful environment to build capability, foster confidence, and develop leadership across all levels of the workforce.

A learning environment like no other

The Convention & Exhibition provides a multi-dimensional, immersive experience. Delegates have access to a wide range of topics including construction methods, environmental strategies, safety culture, asset integrity, future fuels, and more.

Learning happens not only through formal presentations but also through informal discussion, exhibition demonstrations, and cross-sector dialogue. For many early- and mid-career professionals, this is the first time they get to engage with the full breadth of the industry.

This kind of exposure is priceless.

Capability through confidence

By attending the Convention, professionals are empowered to speak with experts, contribute ideas, and return to their teams with a wider perspective. This builds more than knowledge, it builds confidence.

Companies that send their people to the Convention invest not only in individual careers, but in organisational resilience and capacity.

Shared commitment to development

APGA’s efforts to support capability-building are deliberate. The Convention program is designed to include emerging professionals, to welcome new voices, and to encourage shared accountability for the industry’s future.

This inclusive and future-focused approach is helping to shape a more skilled, more diverse, and more connected industry—one that is prepared to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

Register your team today

Whether you are developing future leaders or seeking to strengthen your technical teams, the APGA Convention delivers value that lasts well beyond the event.

Book now for the APGA Convention & Exhibition, 18–21 October 2025, Brisbane.

Visit https://apga.org.au/convention_exhibition_2025 to learn more and register.