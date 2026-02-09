International No-Dig Auckland to be hosted at brand-new New Zealand International Convention Centre

Image: rudi1976/stock.adobe.com

International No-Dig Auckland is set to make its next appearance in a venue as forward-looking as the event itself, with the show officially confirmed for the New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC).

Opening its doors in February 2026, the NZICC has now completed construction and is ready to welcome all sorts of events, with International No-Dig Auckland among the first to bring industry together inside the highly anticipated space.

Located in the heart of Auckland, the NZICC offers a purpose-built, world-class environment designed for large-scale exhibitions, conferences and networking. With expansive halls, modern facilities and a central city location, the venue provides the perfect backdrop for an event focused on innovation, technology and the future of underground infrastructure.

Prime Creative Media General Manager – Events, Siobhan Rocks said hosting the event at the newly completed convention centre marks an exciting new chapter for International No-Dig Auckland.

“Bringing International No-Dig Auckland into a brand-new, purpose-built convention centre feels like a perfect match,” Rocks said.

“The NZICC represents the future of events in New Zealand, and that aligns so closely with an industry that’s all about innovation, problem-solving and looking ahead.”

Situated in Auckland’s CBD, the NZICC offers expansive exhibition halls, modern conference facilities and premium networking spaces designed to enhance the delegate and exhibitor experience.

“The space is officially finished and ready to go, and you can really feel the energy that comes with that,” Rocks said.

“There’s a buzz around being part of something new, and we know attendees will love experiencing this venue for the first time alongside the latest developments in trenchless technology.”

International No-Dig Auckland brings together contractors, engineers, asset owners and suppliers to explore the latest developments in trenchless technology. Attendees can expect a high-quality conference program, exhibition floor and networking opportunities across October 28-29 2026.

