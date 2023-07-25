Interflow completes milestone on Rutherford project

Interflow has completed the longest single-pull Titeflow installation in history at Rutherford, New South Wales (NSW).

Completed in early June 2023 by Interflow’s Central Coast team, the objective of the project was to replace the pipe, which had no remaining strength, with a new HDPE pipe.

However, most of the pipe was unable to be dug up, meaning the solution needed to have minimal excavation.

Due to this, the Interflow team decided to use Titeflow, its die-reduction slip lining technology, which allows for a tighter fit and maximum hydraulic capacity.

The wall thickness of 48mm meant extreme force was required to put all of the 560m pipe in place and stretch it through the static die.

The company praised its team’s effort in a social media post on Linked In.

“The success of this project proves to the water industry that long lengths of new pipe can be installed with minimal community disruption,” the company said.

