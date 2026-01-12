Inside Beach Energy’s strategy for a stronger domestic gas market

Beach Energy’s Otway Gas Plant near Port Campbell in Victoria. All natural gas processed here is delivered to Australia’s east coast. Image: Beach Energy

Beach Energy is sharpening its role as a major supplier of affordable, reliable domestic gas, investing billions to bring new supply online and strongly advocating for policy settings that restore confidence across Australia’s east coast market.

Beach Energy continues to position itself as a central player in strengthening Australia’s domestic gas outlook, with CEO Brett Woods and Executive Vice President Strategy and Commercial Fiona Hall outlining how the company is navigating policy shifts, supply pressures and major development opportunities.

Speaking with The Australian Pipeliner, Hall emphasised Beach’s deep commitment to the local market.

“We are an Australian company focussed on supplying the domestic market – last financial year we supplied nearly 20 per cent of the east coast market,” she said. “Our vision is to become Australia’s leading domestic supplier of energy and during the past five years, we have invested about $3.4 billion dollars to deliver new natural gas supply.”

This investment program sits against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving policy landscape. With outcomes of the East Coast Gas Policy Review, ongoing debates over reservation, compliance with the Gas Market Code, and speculation about an east coast reservation regime, Beach is advocating for certainty that will encourage continued exploration and development.

Hall said the right policy setting is key to strengthening the domestic gas market.

“Streamlining the approvals process, cutting through regulatory red tape and reinstating the timely release and award of new exploration acreage is critical to getting more gas to the domestic market and supporting the rollout of renewables,” she said. “This will help producers to confidently invest in exploration and development of the resources required to support the long-term role of gas in contributing to our energy security.

“We support prospective natural gas reservation policies paired with the right policy framework to support exploration and development and allowing the gas market to return to functioning with transparency and predictability without excessive government intervention.

“Through the development of the Future Gas Strategy in their first term to the current Gas Market Review, the Federal Government has demonstrated an increasing understanding of the importance of continuing to explore for and develop natural gas to back up renewables and to make things like aspirin, bricks and metals.”

Hall also highlighted the critical role of infrastructure and the need to address transport constraints as part of the broader supply picture.

“While there is a lot of focus on supply from the north there is also significant infrastructure transport capacity constraints, so speeding up exploration and permitting in the southern markets, incentivising pipeline development and recognising the benefits of scale in opening up new plays, including the development of unconventional gas, will play to our strengths as an energy rich nation,” she said.

Looking ahead, Hall sees the Federal Gas Market Review as a pivotal moment for establishing a market that provides durable supply for manufacturers, industry, business and households.

“Beach has new development and exploration underway in the Otway Offshore Basin, and our Otway Gas Plant in Victoria near Port Campbell, is well positioned to play a leading role in the processing and deliver of new natural gas to the east coast market.

“The Federal Gas Market Review provides an opportunity for our nation to establish a gas market which delivers sustainable supply for manufacturers, industry, business and Australian households over the coming decades.”

Beach Energy leaders will also share their perspectives at ADGO 2026, where Brett Woods will speak on the national interest case for domestic gas reservation and Fiona Hall will join a panel on investment priorities. However, the core of their message remains clear: stable policy, timely approvals and continued exploration are essential to keeping Australia’s domestic gas system strong for decades to come.

