INPEX marks new Ichthys milestone

Hard work at the INPEX-operated project has paid off with the departure of Ichthys LNG’s 750th export cargo.

Ichthys LNG is a joint venture (JV) between INPEX group companies – operator for the project – as well as major partner TotalEnergies and the Australian subsidiaries of CPC Corporation which include Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas, Kansai Electric Power, JERA and Toho Gas.

In a LinkedIn post announcing the achievement, INPEX cited the milestone as being testament to the hard work and tenacity of its teams, as well as a commitment to safe and stable production.

The Ichthys field is 220 km offshore Western Australia and 820km southwest of Darwin, and covers an area of around 800 km2 in water averaging depths of around 250 m.

Gas from the Ichthys field is transported to the project’s onshore facility at Bladin Point via a 890 km gas export pipeline – the longest of its kind in the southern hemisphere. At Bladin Point the gas is cooled and transformed into liquid, ready for transportation.

The company also thanked a list of individuals and groups for supporting its efforts in reaching the achievement. These included the families supporting the operation, partners, contractors and local businesses.

Production from the Ichthys project supports the growing demand for global energy security, and feeds social and economic benefits back to Australia.

