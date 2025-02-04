Innovative solutions for pipe handling from PSSS

PipePillo in action. Image: PSSS

Efficient and safe pipe handling is essential to the success of any pipeline project, and PSSS provides innovative solutions that support each phase of the process.

Pipeline projects demand precision – every piece of equipment used in handling, supporting, and positioning pipe plays a role in ensuring safety, efficiency, and overall success. Whether it’s lifting, guiding, or securing pipes in the trench, having reliable solutions can streamline operations and minimise risks on-site.

At PSSS, pipe handling is a core focus. With decades of industry experience, the team understands the challenges faced in the field and offers a range of specialised equipment to keep projects moving safely and efficiently. From lifting and transport to on-site support and trench protection, PSSS provides solutions that work.

Transporting and positioning heavy pipe requires careful planning and the right equipment to prevent damage and maintain safety. PSSS supplies roller cradles, one of the most effective tools for this process, guiding pipes smoothly into place while evenly distributing weight to protect coatings. These heavy-duty cradles are widely used for crossings and other critical installation stages where pipe integrity is paramount. For lifting applications, pipe hooks and vacuum lifting systems provide safe and efficient options, reducing manual handling risks and improving overall job site productivity.

On-site pipe support is just as crucial, and PSSS offers a variety of solutions to suit different project needs. Stackable pipe cones provide a stable and efficient way to raise pipes off the ground for welding, coating, or inspections. Lightweight yet highly durable, these cones simplify handling and help create a cleaner, more organised work environment. Their modular design allows for easy stacking and adjustment, making them a flexible option for various project needs. PSSS also offers PipePillo®, a high-performance pipeline pillow designed to support and protect pipelines from rocky trench bottoms. Made from UV-resistant polypropylene, PipePillos are lightweight, durable, and work well with cathodic protection systems. For those who prefer more traditional solutions, PSSS also provides timber skids and sawdust bags. Yes, PSSS sells these too. These tried-and-tested options offer reliable, cost-effective support. In addition, PSSS supplies pipe stands and roller slings, which provide excellent stability during fabrication and maintenance tasks, ensuring safe, efficient handling throughout the project.

Beyond pipe handling and support, securing pipes in the trench requires reliable weighting solutions. Pipesak® pipeline weights offer an effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional weighting methods. The newly improved low-profile design allows for a shallower trench depth, reducing installation time and overall project costs without compromising stability. Pipesaks are constructed from high-strength geotextile, ensuring durability and long-term performance in any terrain. Their multi-compartment design evenly distributes weight, enhancing stability and protecting pipeline integrity – even in the unlikely event that one section is compromised.

Installation is simple and efficient, with an easy-to-use single lift hook installation and the ability to be filled on-site with local aggregate. This not only reduces labour and equipment requirements but also ensures a cost-effective, easily deployable solution for securing pipelines. PSSS now has Pipesak® samples available for those interested in exploring this innovative pipeline weighting solution firsthand.

Reliable pipe handling equipment does more than just improve efficiency – it enhances safety, reduces downtime, and protects pipeline integrity throughout every stage of construction. With a comprehensive range of pipe handling, support, and protection solutions available for purchase and hire, PSSS ensures pipeline professionals have access to the best tools for their specific project requirements. From lifting and guiding to securing and protecting, PSSS provides solutions that make a difference in the field.

To learn more about optimising your pipeline handling processes, contact PSSS today or visit the website.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.