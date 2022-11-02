Innovation partner of coal seam gas industry

Improved network knowledge, fugitive gas capture, and maximising productivity.

Regulations and global sustainability goals bring emissions to the forefront of industry discussions. IntelliGas’ Engineering Manager, Jason Mould, says that he’s seen a big shift in companies’ interest in reducing emissions in the last several years.

IntelliGas listens, learns, builds, tests, implements, commissions and maintains for a future of reduced emissions and sustainability through long-term improvements.

A Queensland-based company, IntelliGas began its mission with the development of Automatic High Point Vents (AHPV) built for coal seam gas (CSG).

Models include lightweight and high-capacity solutions suitable for gathering networks or wellsite separation. Mould says operation and maintenance is simple and robust, with corrosion resistance and interchangeable in-line solids and coal fines filtration.

“Intelligas is doing the research and development to really deal with a lot of the existing problems in the CSG industry,” says Mould, who worked as a consultant for around 11 years before joining the company. “I was looking at things and going ‘somebody should really solve that problem’, and now I’m here, where we’re actually doing that.”

Knowledge is power

AHPV frequency and volume data captured by local IntelliGas teams with its portable Gas Monitoring System (GMS) improves network knowledge.

The team at IntelliGas can also integrate AHPVs with relocatable, solar-powered Gas Re-injection Modules (GRM) in a targeted response to reduce emissions.

“You can’t do anything, if you don’t have the right information,” says Mould.

With the information provided by GMSs, customers are able to place GRMs exactly where they will have the greatest impact.

CEO Derek Fekete says the main benefit of GRM is compression of vented gas from the AHPV.

“This allows reinjection into the higher-pressure gas network, despite low water network pressure. Without a reliable high point vent and appropriate filtration this cannot be achieved,” he says.

Australian packager of FornovoGas compressors

Productivity and utilising of existing assets are now key considerations within the CSG sector.

IntelliGas deploy FornovoGas compressors for either wellhead compression or gas-lift requirements.

iLift, a proprietary well unloading system utilising high density compressed natural gas (HDCNG) reduces surface production infrastructure scale and cost.

Operationally independent, iLift reduces the risk of in-well failures and costly workovers, with advanced operating systems for reliable autonomous and remote operation. Its compressors are designed for wet gas, removing one production step from the traditional methods that require the wet gas to be dried separate to the well compression.

Both the IntelliGas self-contained wellhead compression (WHC) units, and iLift, have flexible power options and can be deployed and relocated in response to changing network production rates and pressures.

The WHC achieves production uplift through lowest flowing bottom hole pressures. The redeployment allows for targeting of sweet spots and high-capacity wells.

The FornovoGas compressors are commercially packaged for successful operation in CSG gathering networks. IntelliGas offer financial alternatives including Build Own Operate with the support of local teams and inventory.

“IntelliGas is the innovation partner to the coal seam gas industry,” says Mould. “We want the coal seam gas industry, and other industries, to come to us and say ‘hey, this problem has been plaguing the industry. Do you guys have any idea how we can solve it?”

IntelliGas says by playing it as a partner allows for open communication, new innovations and problem solving within the industry.

For more information visit www.igasenergy.com