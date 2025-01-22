Innovation and sustainability lead Tremco Pipeline Equipment’s 2024 journey

Tremco Pipeline Equipment was on deck at the 2024 APGA Convention and Exhibition. Image: Prime Creative Media

Tremco Pipeline Equipment is set up for success in 2025 following a busy 2024 focused on industry relationships, keeping on top of the latest innovations, and improving the sustainability of its business practices.

Tremco Pipeline Equipment is known for its strong relationships with world class manufacturers of pipeline construction, maintenance , emergency response and emission reduction products to the Oceania region.

“For 32 years, our business has been based on long-standing relationships with international manufacturers that produce durable, reliable and easy-to-use products, with outstanding back up service” says Director Brett Trembath.

Reflecting on 2024, Trembath says that a number of Tremco Pipeline Equipment’s business highlights focused on further strengthening its ties with these international pipeline product and service companies:

Staying ahead of the latest pipeline industry developments

In February 2024, Trembath attended the Pipeline Pigging and Integrity Management (PPIM) event in the USA.

“PPIM is an important event . Not only do many of the brands that we supply to the Australian market attend, they often use the event to showcase new developments in pipeline maintenance, inspection and integrity,” says Trembath.

“Attending helps us stay on top of the latest market trends so that we can best service our clients.”

In 2024, new developments included:

CDI’s PigAlert Tools, which provide real-time text notifications and GPS tracking for monitoring pipeline pigs. Maloney Technical Products & CDI Smart Sphere, a new trackable pipeline sphere equipped with a transmitter for location and speed tracking. ZEVAC ZD3 updates, which mean the vent gas recovery system is now cheaper and more accessible to the Australian market. In-Line Flow Figure 722 Closure, designed to minimise liquid spills during pig trap maintenance, its updated design improves access for maintenance and ensures better alignment for cap adjustments. WeldFit Dually Line Stop Tool, a compact line stop tool with a mechanical dual-seal pivoting head for creating a no-pressure “zero zone.” Its design enhances reliability and reduces stress during high-pressure pipeline maintenance.

“These practical innovations introduced at PPIM highlight the ongoing efforts from the manufacturers that we work with to improve pipeline maintenance efficiency and reduce environmental risks,” Trembath says.

“I’ll be heading off to PPIM again in 2025 to catch up with our suppliers at the event as well as visit their facilities.”

Celebrating 75 years of PLIDCO

In the second half of 2024, Trembath represented Tremco Pipeline Company at the 75th anniversary celebrations for PLIDCO (The Pipeline Development Company).

Tremco Pipeline Company has a long-standing relationship with PLIDCO to distribute its products across Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and the Pacific Islands, supplying fittings to significant projects, such as the Queensland Curtis LNG, Australia Pacific LNG, and Gladstone LNG pipelines.

Since its founding in 1949, PLIDCO has been known for its pipeline repair fittings, designed to minimise downtime, improve worker safety, and reduce environmental impact. The product range – backed by a five-year warranty – includes solutions for emergency repairs and routine maintenance across various industries, including hydrogen-compatible fittings.

“We work with PLIDCO because the fittings are durable and reliable. They can be reconditioned and reused, which makes the fittings cost-effective while supporting industry sustainability practices,” says Trembath.

PLIDCO’s 75th celebrations were held at the company’s new facility, opened in 2020, which has doubled production capacity, allowing for quicker responses to customer needs.

Continuing growth for PetroSleeve

PetroSleeve continued to be a growing interest for Tremco Pipeline Equipment clients during 2024, which looks set to continue in 2025.

Petroline’s Petrosleeve is the only permanent, non-intrusive pipe repair system that can be installed successfully in one to two hours without interrupting operations. Because of this, it is fast becoming the preferred pipeline repair method for non-leaking pipeline defects worldwide and the only steel compression repair sleeve on the market that is proven to work with a 20+ year track record.

The product’s versatility means it can be used on any type of pipeline – natural gas, oil, refined products, high vapour products, and sour gas – with diameters between 3 inches to 48 inches.

Achieving a ZEVAC Australian first

In 2024, ATCO’s Western Australian team became the first pipeline operator in Australia to acquire a ZEVAC Mini, a compact device designed to recover gas during venting operations.

The ZEVAC Mini facilitates gas recovery from venting processes, thereby reducing emissions and enhancing safety and efficiency in pipeline operations. The ZEVAC Mini is small enough to be built directly into service vehicles and powered by onboard air or easily placed in the back of a ute.

At the time of the purchase, ATCO supervisor replacement projects Matt Clifton said the purchase was an important tool in improving efficiency and reducing emissions on ATCO’s gas network.

Going green

In addition to encouraging the industry to take on a more environmentally friendly approach to pipeline maintenance and routine venting, Tremco Pipeline Equipment was also active throughout the year in reducing its own environmental footprint.

The team installed a Tindo Solar 100 per cent Australian-made 12 kW solar system to power their office and warehouse, and purchased a Clark electric forklift for warehouse use.

“Our office and warehouse is currently greater than 95% self-sufficient, reducing our power bill from $1200 to $7 a quarter,” says Trembath.

“We’ve also just purchased a new plug-in hybrid company car – a Jeep PHEV Compass Limited 4xe – for our sales manager Toby Conway, who’s been with us for over 16 years.”

Connecting with industry

Tremco Pipeline Equipment is proud to have supported the Australian Pipeline and Gas Association through event sponsorship throughout 2024, including as a Host Sponsor at the 2024 APGA Convention.

“A connected industry is a strong industry – and we enjoy catching up with everyone at APGA’s events, whether it be socially, for business, or to help younger pipeliners network more widely,” says Trembath.

In early 2025, Tremco Pipeline Equipment will be sponsoring the APGA YPF Start of the Year Networking Event in Brisbane, and the February Brisbane Networking Event.

Tremco Pipeline Equipment is the exclusive supplier of ZEVAC, PLIDCO, Petroline, Girard Industries, CRC Evans Auto Weld, Weldfit, Darby Equipment, ONIS Line Blind and BKW to the Oceania market. The company also supplies hire equipment, including SPY holiday detectors, Darby Equipment roller cradles, CRC 6-20” Bending machine and Industrial Degauss.

For more information, visit the Tremco Pipeline Equipment website.