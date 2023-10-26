Industry recognised pipeline specialist

Alltype Engineering continues to provide safe and reliable turnkey project solutions for the pipeline industry, after being founded over 35 years ago.

Specialising in piping, structural, mechanical, electrical and instrumentation disciplines, Alltype Engineering provides supply chain certainty to its clients for timely project delivery.

Alltype Engineering provides multidiscipline turnkey construction, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across the oil and gas, water and utility industries.

Founded in Western Australia (WA) in 1985 as a maintenance and fabrication service provider of high-pressure welding and insulation to the then State-owned power generation utility SECWA, Alltype Engineering is now a recognised tier two construction contractor with the capability to execute multimillion dollar projects.

Powering multidisciplinary success

Alltype Engineering combines a team of people who are experienced in mechanical, electrical and instrumentation disciplines within the pipeline industry, with gas compression and processing, high pressure piping, hazardous area and remote site works.

This skillset combination allowed the company to successfully deliver the APA Group Ambania Compressor Station Project, a fabrication and construction project encompassing civil and earthworks, camp and pipeline facilities works in the remote mid west of WA.

Historically, the company has delivered multiple contracts for gas pipeline facilities fabrication and installation, brownfield modifications and debottlenecking of gas transmission infrastructure and the supply, fabrication, assembly and pre-commissioning of multiple gas skids and piping.

Alltype Engineering managing director Kelvin Andrijich said the company continues to expand its market presence, particularly in remote area works across multiple industry segments.

“By executing the skid package workshop fabrication, structural mechanical piping and electrical and instrumentation scopes and partnering with key experienced and aligned partners, we provide a seamless end to end solution which de-risks project health, safety and environment and schedule delivery for our clients,” Andrijich said.

“Very few companies can offer the complete supply chain solution in house, incorporating procurement, automated processing, fabrication, welding assembly, testing through to site construction and multidiscipline installation services.”

The company is now leveraging this experience and expanding to the east coast with a new major gas compression and delivery facility project award.

“Having recently successfully completed the Ambania Compressor Station, various pipeline facilities works on the NGI, GGT and DBP pipelines, we are excited to be awarded this contract for the Kurri Kurri gas project facilities that allows our project team to continue to deliver on their core strength and competence,” Andrijich said.

“The benefits of this seamless delivery capability is the elimination of interface risks, supply chain control and certainty, efficient project execution a consistent approach to HSE both on and offsite as well as managing the high risk mobilisation and travel components.”

Structural, mechanical and pipeline works

Alltype Engineering has a significant presence in water infrastructure and has been on the Western Australian Water Corporation’s panel for mild steel cement lined (MSLC) piping and fittings, supply, fabrication and installation for over 30 years.

The company’s relationship with Water Corporation extends into the installation of water trunk mains and pipelines, with it completing a multitude of pipeline and utility re-routing services for infrastructure projects involving road, rail and bridges.

Other water related facilities works include valve and pump stations installation and construction and water treatment plant construction, repairs and maintenance.

Diversified market sectors

In addition to Alltype Engineering’s involvement with the pipeline industry, the company is also involved in fabrication and construction services across mining and mineral processing, oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation and utilities, renewable energy, tanks and storage facilities, infrastructure and defence.

“Moving forward, working with existing or client preferred business partners, Alltype Engineering will continue to deliver complete operational turnkey construction services across a variety of industry sectors,” Andrijich said.

“We congratulate the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association on 55 years of industry representation and look forward to increasing the company’s visibility and contribution to this key Australian industry.”

This article featured in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.