Industry guidelines for electrofusion jointing of PE pipe

Image: sumith nunkham/stock.adobe.com

Polyethylene (PE100) pipes are widely used in Australia for critical infrastructure, such as water, sewerage, gas networks, and industrial applications.

Electrofusion jointing (EF) is a key method for connecting PE pipes, ensuring reliable, cost-effective installations that maintain the same pressure and axial strength as the pipe itself. EF has been in use since the 1970s and is essential for maintaining the integrity of PE piping systems globally.

Industry best practice guidelines

The Plastics Industry Pipe Association of Australia (PIPA) has updated its guidelines for electrofusion jointing:

These guidelines focus on the key steps to ensure high-quality, reliable electrofusion welding.

POP001: Best installation practices and key considerations

POP001 focuses on providing a comprehensive understanding of the electrofusion process, covering all critical factors for successful fusion including:

Quality requirements : Defines what constitutes a high-quality electrofusion joint.

: Defines what constitutes a high-quality electrofusion joint. Welder certification and training : Requires welders to be trained and certified, with re-accreditation every 2-3 years.

: Requires welders to be trained and certified, with re-accreditation every 2-3 years. Tools and equipment : Emphasizes the use of proper tools for electrofusion welding.

: Emphasizes the use of proper tools for electrofusion welding. Post-fusion checks : Ensures joint quality after welding.

: Ensures joint quality after welding. Quality control records : Documentation of each installation step for future reference.

: Documentation of each installation step for future reference. Pipe preparation: Proper preparation of the pipe is critical to the success of the fusion process.

POP001A: Step-by-step best practices for electrofusion welding

POP001A provides a detailed step-by-step process for achieving strong, reliable joints. The goal is to achieve high-strength and ductile joints between the pipe and fitting, which is only possible if every step of the electrofusion process is followed thoroughly.

The guide emphasises that good fusion requires accurate attention to detail throughout the entire process, from pipe preparation to welding execution.

Welder certification and training requirements

As per AS/NZS 2033 – Design and Installation of Polyolefin Pipe Systems, installers must be certified under the PMBWELD302E Electrofusion Weld Polyethylene Pipelines for electrofusion. Welders must also hold a current certificate before performing any welding tasks.

PIPA recommends that welders undergo re-accreditation every two to three years to stay updated on the latest standards, procedures, and technological advancements in the industry. This ensures welders maintain the highest level of competence and skill.

Importance of competent welders

The quality of the electrofusion weld largely depends on the skill of the welder. Competency in welding is crucial to ensuring the integrity of the EF joint. POP001 and POP001A highlight that only qualified, certified welders should undertake EF welding process. The level of welder competency should also align with the critical nature of the pipeline being installed. For high-risk or high-pressure applications, experienced and highly skilled welders are essential.

Ensuring safe and reliable installations

PE pipes play a critical role in infrastructure systems, and their installation must adhere to strict industry standards. Both POP001 and POP001A offer comprehensive guidelines on how to ensure successful electrofusion jointing, from proper pipe preparation to welder certification.

By following these best practice guidelines, the safety, reliability, and longevity of PE pipe systems can be assured, supporting vital infrastructure needs across Australia.

For more information, visit the PIPA website.