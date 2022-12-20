Indigenous Elder to oversee crucial gas and landholder relationship

An Indigenous Elder and traditional owner from the Nywaigi People and Mamu People, and governance specialist will oversee the crucial relationship between Queensland’s gas industry and landholders.

Resources Minister Scott Stewart announced John Anderson as chair of the GasFields Commission of Queensland for the next three years.

“Agriculture and resources are multi-billion-dollar industries that support thousands of jobs and help underpin Queensland’s economy and regional communities,” Stewart said.

“For the resources industry to continue to thrive in Queensland, positive relationships between resources companies, landholders, First Nations people, and communities are essential.”

“Mr Anderson is a First Peoples’ engagement specialist with extensive governance experience.”

Anderson will chair an expanded group of five part-time commissioners, three of them existing commissioners who have been re-appointed, and two new appointees.

He was also appointed as the Commission’s first community representative commissioner.

Head of the Australian Sugar Milling Council Rachele Sheard and Dalby-based Jane Walker are the new commissioners, with Stuart Armitage, Rebecca Pickering and Shalene McClure re-appointed as commissioners.

“The GasFields Commission provides critical independent regulatory oversight of our $70 billion onshore gas industry,” Stewart said.

“The Commission is fundamental to maintaining the productive co-existence of our gas and food and fibre industries, and the communities in which they operate.”

