Increasing efficiency with smarter emissions management

Bridger Photonics’ system uses advanced laser sensors to perform rapid aerial scans of oil and gas infrastructure. Image: Bridger Photonics

Bridger Photonics discusses best practice leak detection and repair strategies.

For oil and gas operators, cutting emissions and improving efficiency go hand in hand. The challenge is finding ways to detect and fix leaks faster without wasting time or resources. A growing body of best practices is emerging, supported by advanced methane detecting technologies that offer more accurate data and operational insights.

But how can operators use this new technology to reduce emissions and increase efficiency? Below is a step-by-step guide outlining how operators can streamline leak detection and repair (LDAR) strategies to reduce wasted gas and improve operational performance.

Step 1: Pinpoint leak locations accurately

One of the most significant sources of inefficiency in emissions management is uncertainty. Operators sometimes spend hours chasing leaks that are either misattributed or too vaguely located to act on quickly.

High-resolution data can eliminate this guesswork by mapping emissions plumes down to within a couple of meters and tying them to specific pieces of equipment. With this level of precision, crews can be dispatched directly to the source of the leak, reducing travel time, improving safety, and cutting operating costs.

Step 2: Quantify to prioritise

Not all leaks are equally important. Small leaks may not demand immediate action, while large leaks can have outsized impacts on emissions intensity and lost product. This is where quantification – the ability to measure the actual size of a leak – becomes essential.

By knowing how large each emission source is, operators can make data-driven decisions: fixing the biggest leaks first, reducing emissions more effectively, and allocating maintenance resources where they matter most.

Operators should seek out technology that has peer-reviewed studies that demonstrate that the technology can provide quantification accuracy with low uncertainty, ensuring that decisions are based on reliable data.

Step 3: Distinguish fugitive from process emissions

Another key to efficiency is understanding what kind of emissions are being detected. Are they fugitive leaks (unintended losses) or part of normal process operations? Some technologies, including aerial LiDAR paired with repeat surveys (reflights), can distinguish between persistent and intermittent emissions. This distinction helps operators understand whether emissions are likely tied to equipment faults or expected process activity. With this context, maintenance teams can prioritise leak repairs over process emissions that may require different strategies.

Additionally, having clear and updated imagery of the site and emission plumes as a part of your data can help you understand where a leak may be coming from and how to address it.

Step 4: Scale insights to drive continuous improvement

Leak detection shouldn’t just be about reacting to problems. The most effective emissions management strategies use data to anticipate and prevent future issues.

Consistent, high-quality data allows operators to:

Develop baselines and inventories – Track progress over time and support compliance with reporting frameworks such as OGMP 2.0 and Australia’s National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting scheme.

Benchmark methane intensity – Measure emissions relative to production volumes across assets and identify opportunities for improvement.

Spot trends across assets – Identify recurring issues at the equipment, facility, or regional level and act proactively.

Support transparent reporting – Provide regulators, investors, and the public with defensible data to demonstrate accountability.

Smarter emissions management doesn’t just reduce environmental impact and increase safety; it can also improve operational efficiency and reduce wasted product. By combining accurate leak detection, quantification, and contextual data, operators can move from reactive fixes to proactive strategies that prevent leaks before they occur.

Companies like Bridger Photonics are helping operators worldwide implement these approaches with advanced methane detection technology and industry-leading data.

If you’re attending the APGA Conference, visit Bridger Photonics at booth 45 to learn how it’s already working with operators to make leak detection and repair safer, faster, and more efficient.

For more information, visit the website.

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.