Inclusive workforce drives LFF’s success

LFF Australia’s Annette Radecker has spearheaded the company's Reconciliation Action Plan. Image: LFF Group

For over 40 years, the LFF Group has established itself as a global leader in the supply of pipes, fittings, and flanges to major projects across diverse industries.

From its humble beginnings in 1983 in London, the company has grown into an international powerhouse with 14 facilities worldwide.

In the Asia Pacific region, LFF Australia, and its subsidiaries, LFF New Zealand and LFF South-East Asia, are the driving forces behind the group’s continued success and expansion.

LFF Australia’s establishment in Brisbane in 2014 was a strategic move to strengthen the group’s presence in this region, and ultimately better serve its growing clientele in the oil and gas, energy, infrastructure, petrochemical, and marine and shipbuilding sectors.

With its extensive stockholding capabilities, reliable global supply chain, and a team of seasoned professionals, LFF Australia has solidified its position as a trusted partner for major regional projects.

“At the heart of LFF Australia’s success lies our unwavering commitment to understanding and exceeding client needs,” LFF Australia General Manager David Ross told The Australian Pipeliner.

The company has an extensive inventory range of operator-approved seamless pipes, butt-weld fittings, and high-pressure flanges in carbon and low-temperature carbon steel grades that helps set the stage for efficient project execution.

Priding itself for being locally available, high-quality, and competitively priced, stock is further bolstered by LFF Group’s central stocking facility in the UK and a robust network of supported manufacturers across Asia, Western Europe, and the USA.

However, according to David Ross, what truly sets LFF Australia apart is its people – a diverse, multicultural team of experienced professionals dedicated to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions.

“LFF Australia’s success is built on the shoulders of a unique team. They come from different cultures and have a variety of experiences,” Ross said.

“This diversity is our strength when dealing with complex international projects. It helps us communicate effectively with clients and suppliers around the world and creates a workspace that promotes innovation and creative solutions.”

Recognising the transformative power of inclusivity, LFF Australia has taken steps to promote gender diversity within its ranks.

With women representing 38 per cent of the total workforce, the company has shattered industry stereotypes and established a strong foundation for continued growth and progress.

This commitment is evident in the critical project administration section, where a team of seven proficient women, boasting a combined experience of over 80 years, serves as the driving force behind seamless project execution.

The years of combined experience brings a huge range of skillsets and knowledge to the business, in areas of client interface, customer service, procurement, document control, sales and purchasing administration, logistics and electronic content management systems.

Backed by in-depth industry knowledge and experience with steel piping products for pipelines and process pipework, material certification, specification review, and a deep understanding of planning and execution phases, LFF Australia’s project administration team assists in successfully delivering clients’ projects from purchase order award to final delivery and invoicing.

The team’s expertise enables them to perform a range of crucial activities in managing and delivering major piping material supply project orders. This includes reviewing materials and procurement specifications against purchase order requirements, ensuring compliance with supplier and client documentation standards, and conducting drawing reviews with meticulous version control.

Moreover, LFF Australia’s project administration team oversees the implementation and expediting of documentation and piping items from sub-suppliers, coordinates inspection activities, and maintains clear communication and reporting requirements throughout the project lifecycle.

Their responsibilities extend to providing transportation and logistical support, ensuring seamless delivery of piping materials to project sites.

Another important role LFF Australia’s project administration team take care of is its direct client interface.

Typically conducted by external salespeople and senior management, the team, if required, attend purchase order award and subsequent order kick-off meetings, either onsite, at LFF Australia’s premises or online.

According to LFF Australia, clients appreciate this engagement with key project administrators that will be involved in delivering project material supply.

This creates a sense of teamwork, familiarity, and trust to assist in delivering the project from purchase order award to final delivery and invoicing.

Meet Annette Radecker and Christine Lang, two pillars of LFF Australia’s project administration team.

Radecker, with her 25 years of industry experience, has successfully delivered gas pipeline facilities contracts and offshore energy projects in South-East Asia, showcasing her exceptional skills and unwavering dedication.

She also spearheads the company’s Reconciliation Action Plan, a testament to LFF Australia’s commitment to building stronger relationships with First Nations peoples.

Lang, with five years under her belt, has played a pivotal role in delivering carbon capture and storage (CCS) and gas pipeline facilities contracts for multiple well-known Australian companies.

Her previous work at Puma Energy has provided invaluable client insights, further enhancing LFF Australia’s ability to anticipate and exceed customer expectations.

These women, and their colleagues, exemplify the power of diversity and inclusion in driving project success.

Their unique perspectives, cultural awareness, and deep understanding of client needs has enabled LFF Australia to navigate complex challenges, identify innovative solutions, and deliver outstanding results.

But diversity at LFF Australia extends far beyond gender representation.

The company’s multicultural workforce is a true embodiment of its values, fostering an environment where ideas can flourish, and creativity knows no bounds.

This inclusive culture is further reinforced by LFF Australia’s Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan, endorsed by Reconciliation Australia, which aims to build stronger relationships with First Nations peoples and align with the commitments of many of the company’s clients to these communities.

The benefits of this inclusive and empowering culture are evident in the seamless collaboration and coordination between LFF Australia’s teams and their clients and stakeholders.

From the dedicated business development team actively seeking new opportunities to the experienced internal sales team managing all enquiries, and the senior management team overseeing large project order management, every individual at LFF Australia plays a vital role in ensuring successful project execution and delivery.

The success of LFF Australia is a testament to the power of diversity and inclusion.

Ross said through embracing these values, the company has been able to cultivate a workforce that is not only technically proficient but also culturally aware, emotionally intelligent, and attuned to the unique needs of its clients.

This holistic approach has translated into tangible results, which LFF has seen numerous success stories where its products, services, and innovative solutions have made significant impacts on major regional projects.

As the Asia Pacific region continues to evolve and transition towards new energy sources and technologies, LFF Australia remains steadfast in its commitment to being integral partners in this journey.

LFF’s strategic priorities include further expanding its regional presence, investing in cutting-edge capabilities, and embracing sustainability and environmental stewardship, all while championing diversity and inclusivity as core values.

“LFF Australia has recent undergone a significant expansion, taking on wider regional responsibilities on behalf of the LFF Group and establishing a new flagship premise for the Asia Pacific region,” Ross said.

“This expansion is about setting the groundwork for the next ten years and beyond to remain a reliable partner of choice for major projects within our region, through providing our technical expertise, extensive manufacturer network and a solid and reliable service from our Project Administrators.

“As the region transitions into new energy sources and technologies, LFF Australia remains committed to being part of

that journey.”

