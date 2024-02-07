Ichthys subsea infrastructure a success

This prowess is a true milestone for the two partner companies. Image: picture cells/stock.adobe.com

Awarded to the Baker Hughes and McDermott consortium in 2019 by INPEX Operations Australia, the subsea infrastructure development project included EPCI of umbilicals, risers and flowlines (URF).

It also included a subsea production system comprised of a new 7-inch vertical Christmas tree system, all forming a subsea well gathering system tied back to the existing Ichthys Explorer central processing facility.

This prowess is a true milestone for the energy technology specialist and the premier engineering and construction company.

“The McDermott and Baker Hughes partnership has been marked by resilience and adaptability, guided by our firm commitment to deliver for the INPEX-operated Ichthys LNG and Australia,” McDermott senior vice president subsea and floating facilities Mahesh Swaminathan said.

“Together, leveraging McDermott’s unique end-to-end engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) capabilities and Baker Hughes’ subsea development solutions, we navigated project complexities and overcame the unique challenges posed by the pandemic.”

The consortium’s scope of work also included an in-fill URF EPCI involving the development of new subsea wells tied in to the existing gathering systems.

“Our hard work paid off, and I would like to thank our teams in Perth, Batam, and beyond, whose collective efforts enabled the safe completion of this important work scope,” Swaminathan said.

Baker Hughes senior vice president subsea projects and services Romain Chambault couldn’t agree more and shared his counterpart’s enthusiasm.

“This milestone has been achieved through the successful partnership between Baker Hughes and McDermott to execute for INPEX,” he said.

Chambault added that the amount of collaboration shown between the consortium had been truly unique and serves as an industry benchmark for the successful execution of large, complex EPCI subsea projects.

“Manufacturing the highly complex 7-inch vertical Christmas tree system from our dedicated facility in Batam has expanded the global capability for Baker Hughes in the Asia Pacific region, where we are well-positioned to support customers with a strong regional capability, complemented by a strong McDermott presence in Batam and the region as a whole.”