Hydrogen workforce to get world-class training

Ground has been broken on TAFE Queensland Bohle campus’ new Hydrogen and Renewable Energy Training Facility and Advanced Manufacturing Skills Lab.

Queensland’s hydrogen industry is anticipated to be worth $1.7 billion a year in exports by 2030, and requires a skilled workforce to build and maintain the requisite infrastructure.

The two facilities represent part of the $17.2 million expansion that will allow the TAFE to offer over 20 new qualifications in renewables and advanced manufacturing.

The project ties into the Palaszczuk Government’s $62 billion Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan and ensures the state will have a workforce to support its position as a renewable energy powerhouse.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the TAFE will have world class facilities to train the future workforce, while Member for Mundingburra, Les Walker, said that investment in that sector is critical to the developing hydrogen industry.

“This investment will enable the delivery of cutting-edge, industry-leading training in North Queensland to meet industry needs,” Walker said.

Di Palmer, Minister for Training and Skills Development, said that the project is co-located with the area’s regional manufacturing hub, linking training and business and supporting Industry 4.0.

