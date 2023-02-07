Hydrogen skill study underway at Kogan Creek

A new study is underway in the Darling Downs to determine the skills needed by the local hydrogen industry workforce, delivering on the $4 million dollar commitment towards supporting energy skills.

Minister for Training and Skills Development Di Farmer visited the Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise (TSBE) to review progress of the study to be conducted at CS Energy’s Kogan Renewables Hydrogen Demonstration Plant.

“We don’t know the skills and training that are needed yet within the emerging hydrogen industry and this study is an exciting opportunity for us to learn more about what the industry will need, and the opportunities it will provide,” Farmer said.

“This key action of the Hydrogen Industry Workforce Development Roadmap 2022-32 will provide vital industry workforce intelligence on the hydrogen skills needed in the Toowoomba, Western Downs, Maranoa districts, and across the state more broadly.”

Under the Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan emerging industries, it’s estimated that the state’s hydrogen industry will grow by $19 billion by 2040, creating an additional 10,000 jobs.

Farmer said as the demonstration plant is built and operated, a dedicated skills officer will work to understand the skills and training needed and will connect local suppliers with hydrogen manufacturing opportunities.

CEO of TSBE Ali Davenport said the project will identify current skills, accreditation and qualifications seen in traditional resources while looking to uncover how these can apply in aspects of hydrogen projects.

“The findings will support the wider supply chain to invest in upskilling and training opportunities to enable them to transition to emerging energy industries,” Davenport said.

Farmer went on to state the partnership with TSBE and CS Energy aims to prepare a job-ready workforce for the hydrogen industry’s expansion.

“Growth of the hydrogen industry relies on a skilled and capable workforce, which is developed through government, the training sector and industry working together.”