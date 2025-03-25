Hunter Water making key network upgrades

Harpers Hill Reservoir works are underway. Image: Hunter Water

Hunter Water is progressing critical reservoir upgrades to enhance water security, support regional growth, and ensure the long-term reliability of infrastructure.

The $30 million refurbishment will cover six projects, including Morisset, Arcadia Vale, Harpers Hill, The Hill Reservoir, Cameron Park and West Wallsend, and North Lambton.

Refurbishment works at the Morisset Reservoir will also allow for additional water storage capacity, enhancing its ability to provide a safe and reliable water supply to a rapidly growing region. At Arcadia Vale, upgrades will include structural repairs, internal relining, and roof replacement, all of which will maintain water quality, increase storage capacity, and ensure continued reliability for customers.

Harpers Hill Reservoir will be replaced with a larger, more efficient structure to meet the demands of a growing population. Part of this project involves construction of a new pipeline to improve water transfer.

At The Hill Reservoir, one of Newcastle’s most historic water storage sites, heritage restoration of the external brickwork is set for completion in the coming weeks, with the full restoration of The Hill Reservoir No. 2 to be finished by June.

In Cameron Park, a new reservoir, pump station and associated trunk main is under construction to replace the existing smaller West Wallsend Reservoir and the old pump station. In addition, the North Lambton Reservoir detention basin is undergoing a much-needed upgrade to ensure smooth operation.

“Hunter Water remains committed to proactive asset management, ensuring its water storage and supply network continues to operate efficiently and sustainably,” Hunter Water executive manager of customer delivery Glen Robinson said.

“We’re focused on making responsible investments that extend the life of our assets and provide long-term benefits to our customers. These projects are about making sure our infrastructure is not just fit for today, but for decades to come.”

