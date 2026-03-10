Hunter Water completes major upgrades

Image: Hunter Water

Hunter Water has completed major upgrades to the Harpers Hill Reservoir and a connecting pipeline, boosting water storage capacity and strengthening supply reliability for communities across the Lower Hunter.

The project has replaced the ageing steel reservoir, originally built in the 1950s, with a new seven-megalitre concrete reservoir — significantly larger than the original structure, which held just 0.9 megalitres.

The expanded storage will help meet current demand while supporting population growth in surrounding areas including Lochinvar, Greta, Branxton and North Rothbury.

As part of the works, a new 2.5km pipeline was also constructed between the Lochinvar pump station and the reservoir. The pipeline ensures enough water can be delivered to fill the larger storage during periods of high demand.

Hunter Water Executive Manager Infrastructure Delivery, Justin Watts, said the upgrades will help reduce the risk of water supply interruptions and deliver a more reliable service for residents.

“This new, larger reservoir gives our community greater confidence that water will be there when they need it most, whether it’s on hot summer days, during times of high-water demand, or as our community continues to grow.

“By increasing storage capacity and improving the way water moves through the network, we’re strengthening the system for today while planning responsibly for growth over the next 15 to 20 years,” Watts said.

Construction began in mid-2024 and was completed in February this year. The existing reservoir has also been decommissioned. The project forms part of Hunter Water’s broader program of works to upgrade our infrastructure and improve the reliability of the region’s water network, ensuring the Lower Hunter continues to have safe, dependable drinking water.