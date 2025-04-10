How Pipeline Plant Hire is backing the water industry

Simplicity in design makes the machinery serviceable by the average worker, ensuring it can keep operating in even the most remote locations. Image: Pipeline Plant Hire

The Australian Pipeliner sat down with Pipeline Plant Hire to discuss the recipe behind the company’s success in the water infrastructure industry.

While demand for water is increasing, there is only a fixed amount available. In response to this growing need, water corporations are looking to significantly increase distribution networks and the efficiency of these systems.

Part of this challenge is delivering water pipeline projects quickly, safely and effectively. Vacuum lifting technology plays a critical role in achieving this end.

Pipeline Plant Hire (PPH) has been in the vacuum lifting space for over 20 years, cutting its teeth working with the likes of Iplex and Vinidex – relationships still ongoing to this day.

“Our strength has always been in the ability to craft the correct solution to long-standing and all too readily accepted inefficiencies in the vacuum lifting market,” business partner Global Pipeline Equipment’s Matt Dridan told The Australian Pipeliner.

“The first thing we do is figure out what the project is, what the client is trying to achieve, and what kind of terrain they’re working in. From there we can design and supply the best piece of equipment for the job.”

While PPH machinery is known for its quality, this excellent performance is secondary to safety when it comes to design philosophy.

“Tragically, lives have been lost in the pipeline industry, and they sit at the forefront of our minds every time we review a design,” Dridan said.

“First and foremost, our equipment is designed to protect lives, and secondary to that has emerged greater efficiencies and enormous advances in pipeline assembly.”

PPH vacuum lifts have several innovative design features that allow it to deliver these results for clients.

“Our vacuum lifts are able to deliver the forces required to assemble pipe in situ, and in so doing, vastly increase efficiency and safety in pipeline assembly,” Dridan said.

“This is supported by a guidance system that helps guide the pipes together for assembly for O-ring joint types.

“This guidance system eliminates the need for ground crew to be in or near the trench in harm’s way.”

For heavy-duty pipeline projects, PPH offers vacuum lifts integrated into excavator host bodies. These machines have the greatest lifting capabilities and are ideal for dedicated pipeline projects.

The company also offers a quick-hitch attachment type, which is a vacuum lift that can be easily affixed to third party excavators. These attachments have a lifting capacity of 15 tonnes and, weighing only around 750kg, are much cheaper to freight across the country than a dedicated machine.

Unique to its vacuum lift fleet, PPH also incorporates a boost reservoir system as a failsafe.

“Our machines have oversized vacuum supply systems and in the event of power failure, our valves will automatically deliver vacuum to the load.

“They also have multiple layers of alerts for low vacuum warning, such as audio and visual alarms for operator and ground crew.

“Our vacuum lifts are built to thoroughly exceed Australian safety standards, because there are no second chances with lifting.”

While PPH first found success in the coal seam gas industry, in recent years the company has seen significant traction in the water industry, specifically in treatment, distribution and irrigation.

“The water market has really cottoned on to the vacuum lift and has been making great use of it. This has resulted in some great gains in efficiency and safety in so doing,” Dridan said.

“Several major water utilities such as Melbourne Water, Adelaide Water and SA Water have had some big projects that have been delivered with the help of our vacuum lifts.”

When asked the reason behind the water industry’s appetite for vacuum lifts, Dridan said it was all to do with the unique advantages offered by the machines.

“Safety is the number one factor for water authorities. Vacuum lifting offers a rare opportunity for both safety and efficiency to increase exponentially,” he said.

“Through effective use of a vacuum lift, no one is working at heights, and no one is working at depths – the two dangerous extremes.”

In addition to its vacuum lift capabilities, PPH offers a host of custom-designed material handling solutions, such as coil handlers and scrap pipe cutters.

“We have the ability to develop and provide material handling solutions for emerging challenges in the pipeline industry. That’s what we’ve sought to do and deliver on for many years now.”

This feature also appears in the March edition of The Australian Pipeliner.