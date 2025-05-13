How drones are helping pipeline operators eliminate methane emissions

Image: Bridger Photonics

Bridger Photonics, a global leader in methane detection, has announced the launch of drone-based deployment of its proprietary Gas Mapping LiDAR (GML) technology.

This marks a significant expansion of Bridger’s methane detection capabilities enabling precise, efficient emissions monitoring to previously underserved areas across the globe like offshore platforms, liquified natural gas facilities, distribution networks, and more.

Traditionally deployed via small aircraft, Bridger’s patented GML technology has set the standard for methane emissions detection, quantification, and localization across the entire oil and natural gas value chain. With this launch, Bridger brings that same level of precision and actionable insight to new environments, including remote and logistically complex operations.

“We’re revolutionising emissions reduction… again. This solution is a natural extension of our core capabilities, and we’re thrilled to answer the call of our clients and provide them with a best-in-class solution for methane monitoring across new parts of the value chain,” stated Bridger’s CEO Ben Little.

By applying its state-of-the-art GML system to new drone-based deployment methods, Bridger is helping close critical gaps in the global methane detection space. The new deployment method provides:

Best in class detection and localisation in complex environments

Instantaneous data collection and turnaround time to minimise operational disruptions

Reduced personnel-on-site requirements – key for safety and cost considerations on or at remote facilities

Unmatched emissions reconciliation, capturing both source- and site-level emissions in a single pass.

“This launch is the result of years of innovation and close collaboration with multiple industry and academic partners,” said Mike Thorpe, chief scientist at Bridger Photonics.

“We’re excited to address the unique challenges of methane emissions monitoring at large, complex, and remote facilities, like offshore platforms, while providing the same high-quality data our customers come to rely on. Drones provide key capabilities that allow operators to measure and manage emissions across their entire global asset base. Just another step in our mission to simplify methane emissions reductions.”

As part of its broader mission to reduce global methane emissions, Bridger continues to innovate in step with the evolving needs of oil and gas operators. Already a trusted emissions data partner to major oil and gas companies across North America, Bridger now offers a unified, scalable solution for the entirety of the oil and natural gas value chain. This solution ensures consistency of data across all assets.

“We’re not just helping operators detect emissions, we’re giving them the confidence to take action,” added Little. “This is the next evolution in emissions intelligence, and it’s only the beginning.”

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.