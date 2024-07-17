How does customisation enhance pigging programs for operators?

A custom pig designed by Pipe Tek. Image: Pipe Tek

One of Australia’s leading pipeline pigging and inspection contractors has detailed how operators can successfully utilise custom pigs.

Every pipeline is completely unique, including diameter, bends, and material composition.

To counteract the challenges of cleaning or inspecting a pipeline, Pipe Tek chief operating officer Taddam Farrant said customising a pig is a relatively straightforward process which ensures efficient and accurate operations.

“A customised pig enhances accuracy, optimises performance, reduces costs, minimises downtime, and ensures compliance with safety and regulatory standards specific to each pipeline,” he said.

In collaboration with Enduro Pipeline Services , one of the world’s leading pig manufacturers, the process starts with a questionnaire to gather information on the pipeline, such as its condition, types of bends and if it is lined or coated.

“Once we have background info on the pipeline requiring inspection, we work with Enduro to come up with a bespoke design which is fit for purpose,” said Farrant.

“During this step we will ascertain if the pig needs to be dual diameter, have bypass integrated into the discs or cups, what weight the brushes need to be and how strong the magnets are required to achieve the best results during a pigging program.”

A customised cleaning pig can be turned around from enquiry to delivery in two to three weeks, while inline inspection tools take longer because manufacturing takes longer.

Once the custom pig has been manufactured it is delivered to the client along with optional rebuild kits.

Pipe Tek can also offer additional field support for running the pigs, including assisting with the creation of a pigging program for each individual pipeline and cleaning application.

Farrant said Pipe Tek has streamlined the process to make it as simple as possible for the client, from start to finish.

“The most complicated part is gathering the information and data on the pipeline – once we have the specifications of what is required, we take care of the rest to ensure the tool is right for what the client needs.

“Because we design, manufacture and use the tools on a daily basis we can make expert suggestions based on the information provided at the time, giving us the best chance of manufacturing the right tool for the specific application.”