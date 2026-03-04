Horizon Oil makes bid for Cue Energy

Image: saksit/stock.adobe.com

Horizon Oil has launched a takeover bid for Cue Energy Resources. The takeover offer by Horizon for all remaining Cue shares aims to bring the smaller energy producer under Horizon’s ownership.

Cue Energy operates oil and gas assets in Australia, Indonesia and New Zealand, and holds a 7.5 per cent interest in the Northern Territory’s Mereenie field alongside partners including Horizon Oil.

The proposal follows Horizon’s previous strategic moves in energy production — including its acquisition of a 25 per cent non-operated interest in the Mereenie oil and gas field — which positions it as a larger player with enhanced production and supply capabilities.

Details of the offer, including the price per share and shareholder response, are now being circulated to investors as Cue shareholders consider the bid. Cue has appointed an independant board committee to review the takeover offer.

The full ASX statement can be read here.