Horizon Industrial – all things pigging

Horizon Industrial has provided pipeline pigs, pigging equipment and pigging services to customers throughout Australia and New Zealand for over 35 years and the capabilities and expertise of the company are well recognised.

Pipeline integrity and maintenance has become an integral part of global infrastructure to ensure the safe transport of water, oil and gas.

Horizon Industrial has been appointed as the authorised distributor for Stark Solutions in Australia and New Zealand. Horizon Industrial’s appointment was based on the company’s outstanding record as a specialist pipeline equipment, products and services provider servicing customers both locally and internationally.

As Stark Solution’s Australian and New Zealand authorised distributor, Horizon Industrial will expand its capabilities and bolster the extensive range of pipeline products, equipment and services it currently offers.

The Stark Solutions S-500 threaded closure product draws on a long history of providing an economical product for a wide range of uses. The simplicity of a cap screwing onto a mating hub allows the product to be easily used by operators who are either new to using this design or are already familiar with it.

The proven O-ring sealing method allows for a wide variety of material options to meet the most demanding product and process requirements. The threaded product can be provided for the most common requirements as well as custom applications in sizes 2 to 52-inches.

Stark’s S-2000 clamp ring product line is made primarily for horizontal pipeline applications. Designed to be easily operated in the field, the latch mechanism and door hinging allow for simple, frequent operation common to pipeline applications. Like the S-500 threaded closure, this product is offered in a range of sizes, from 4 to 48-inches.

As the scale of the pipeline increases, so do the options for operation, to meet a wide variety of needs; from simple manual operation to heavily mechanically advantaged operation, to designs that allow for ease of opening with only handheld power tools.

The S-3000 internal door closure produced by Stark is available starting at 6-inch pipe size and is equally suited for use on pig launching and receiving equipment, pressure vessels, manhole covers and other low, medium or high pressure applications requiring access. Designed with a locking ring arrangement that prevents the door from being opened under pressure the closure can be fitted with O-Ring or lip type seals. The S-3000 provides the highest level of safety, security and proven reliability.

The partnership with Stark Solutions will further enhance Horizon Industrial’s long-recognised position in industry as a leading supplier of high quality innovative products and service solutions.

In an interview with The Australian Pipeliner, Horizon Industrial’s Managing Director, Noel Martin said “We are proud of our track record as a one-stop-shop for all things pipeline pigging.”

“Aside from offering design, manufacture and supply of pig launching and receiving equipment we also provide pig signallers, pig handling trolleys, trailer-mounted pig transportation equipment, pig tracking and locating equipment and of course a wide range of pipeline pigs including foam, cup, brush, bi-directional and specialty application pigs.”

“To complete our range we also provide on-site pigging services throughout Australia and New Zealand for commissioning, cleaning, drying or clearing of pipelines.”

“Here are some recent examples of projects undertaken.”

Pigging Services

On a recent pigging services project a major almond producer in northwest Victoria utilised the pigging services provided by Horizon Industrial to clean their main irrigation pipeline.

The pumping rates for the 2 km long DN400 PVC pipeline had steadily declined due to a build-up of silt and manganese iron deposits blocking the internal bore. Subsequently, a significant drop in pressure and the increase in pumping power consumption costs indicated the pipelines need for cleaning.

Pig tracking and locating equipment provided by Horizon Industrial was used by their pigging technician to confirm the pig launch and to track the pig along the length of the pipeline to establish the velocity and in turn calculate the approximate arrival time of the pig at the receiving point.

Pig tracking and locating equipment provides an effective method to track and/or locate pipeline pigs as they traverse pipelines.

The equipment can typically be used for a range of applications such as on newly constructed pipelines, the cleaning and clearing of existing pipelines, on regular maintenance and pigging programs, on fire mains, chemical pipelines and many more.

The pigging operations at the almond producer were able to remove a large volume of debris from the pipeline and the customer recorded a significant increase in flow rate along with markedly improved energy costs.

Pipeline Pigs

Horizon Industrial was recently awarded a contract to supply a large quantity of its Superswab Lightweight Foam Pigs for periodic maintenance of pipelines at a mining site.

The Superswabs produced by Horizon Industrial are commonly used throughout the pipeline construction industry for dewatering and drying gas pipelines, for proving pipelines and for water and wastewater pipeline cleaning projects.

Up to nine times more effective than flushing or air scouring, pipeline pigging is a highly effective means of cleaning and clearing the internal bore of pipelines to prevent the build-up of scale deposits, silt, bacteria, biofilms, sludge and other debris.

This article is featured in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.