Hobart flushing to be redirected and expanded

A new flushing route is on its way for half of Hobart, with works about to begin on a new underground pipeline between Taroona and New Town.

The new 4.3km pipeline will carry 12 megalitres of sewage per day from Macquarie Point to the soon-to-be upgraded and expanded Selfs Point Sewage Treatment Plant.

TasWater acting general manager of project delivery Tim Cubit said Hobart commuters would notice increased activity around Lower Domain Road across the next few months.

“The northern end of Lower Domain Road, near the Domain Highway, is busy at the moment – we have trucks transporting pipes, materials and equipment in preparation for the start of trenching works,” Mr Cubit said.

“While digging a trench for a 4.3km pipeline is a big job, we don’t expect this initial activity to cause significant disruptions to traffic, however minor delays may occur this week and next week as we get the site prepared.”

Cubit said the trenching and pipeline construction works would begin in early February and continue until April.

The new pipeline forms a key part of the transformation project which, once complete, will significantly improve Hobart’s sewerage network and environmental outcomes for future generations.

The project will see the existing Macquarie Point Sewage Treatment Plant decommissioned and replaced with a more compact state-of-the-art pump station.

At the same time, the existing Selfs Point Sewage Treatment Plant will be upgraded and expanded.

TasWater is partnering with the Tasmanian Government on the $314 million project.

The State Government is investing $224 million and TasWater is contributing $90 million for the relocation.

The project will provide an estimated 3420 direct and indirect jobs and generate an estimated $1.1 billion worth of economic activity in the state.

Once complete, the upgraded plant will treat up to 25 megalitres of wastewater every day and will reduce nitrogen and phosphorus entering the Derwent River by 50 per cent.

