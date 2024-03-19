Hitting the benchmark with Riteline

What makes Riteline stand out is the adaptability of the product range. Image supplied by OptionX.

The water and pipeline industries are set to benefit following Riteline spacers being successfully appraised by the Water Services Association of Australia.

Riteline Centralisers represent an innovative solution designed to revolutionise the accuracy of trenchless installations by providing unparalleled support to the carrier pipe, ensuring its fixed position relative to the bored hole or encasement pipe.

So, it is no surprise that the Water Services Association of Australia (WSAA) has given Riteline Centralisers the coveted product appraisal certificate.

Late last year, the cutting-edge technology was approved by WSAA for use in the water and wastewater industry.

Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Stuart Harrison, OptionX Group – the parent company of Riteline Centralisers – is making waves.

“Riteline was developed to overcome several limitations of traditional spacers,” Harrison said.

“I’m excited to see that the industry has officially recognised the spacers.”

The successful appraisal of Riteline by WSAA provides a new option for pipeline installations that complies with WSA PS-324 for casing spacers.

“Contractors and operators can confidently use Riteline Centralisers on their projects, knowing they have been through the necessary tests and third-party analysis,” Harrison said.

“The WSAA appraisal serves as a benchmark for quality within the industry. It signifies that Riteline Centralisers have met the highest strength, reliability, and quality assurance standards.”

How Riteline Centralisers came to be

Riteline Centralisers have been engineered to cater specifically to the horizontal drilling sector, where precision and adaptability are paramount.

Unlike traditional casing spacers, Riteline Centralisers offer remarkable adaptability, accommodating pipes ranging from 100mm in diameter, with no upper limit.

The ability to make incremental adjustments on-site eliminates the need to purchase specific sizes, reducing time, cost, and stock wastage.

It also features adjustable heights spanning from 30mm to 125mm. This versatility addresses the diverse needs of trenchless drilling projects, allowing for seamless adaptation to varying conditions.

“One of the limitations of traditional casing spacers was that they needed to be purchased in specific sizes and couldn’t be adapted on-site to meet changing needs,” Harrison said.

“This resulted in time, money, and stock wastage. With Riteline Centralisers, there is no need to buy multiple centralisers of different sizes.”

The journey of Riteline Centralisers was fueled by industry feedback and real-world field data.

The collaborative nature of OptionX allowed Riteline to address industry frustrations innovatively, resulting in a product that aligns with the demands of horizontal drilling projects.

Innovative design of features

A distinctive feature of Riteline Centralisers is its individually attached design, minimising the risk of catastrophic failure. This innovative approach enhances safety and reliability, crucial factors in the success of trenchless drilling projects.

Unlike traditional centralisers that surround the pipe and are prone to failure when snagged on obstacles, Riteline’s design ensures a more secure and resilient installation.

The low-profile design of Riteline Centralisers further sets them apart. This thoughtful engineering facilitates seamless grouting, preventing failures and ensuring secure and accurate installations in trenchless drilling operations. Reducing the risk of grouting issues contributes to trenchless drilling projects’ overall efficiency and success.

Typically, centralisers are made to either slot together to fully surround the pipe or must be designed in a size that surrounds the pipe. Regardless of the weight or load requirements, the maximum number of centralisers is called for.

Riteline overcomes this limitation as they can be attached to the pipe as needed, with the number of spacers required based solely on the load, providing a tailored and efficient solution. This unique feature lowers excess product use, reducing costs and environmental impact.

“As each centraliser is individually attached to the pipe, the risk of catastrophic failure is reduced. Traditional centralisers that surround the pipe can fail when they snag on an obstacle in the bore, which can cause an entire ring of centralisers to move, compromising the installation,” Harrison said.

Flexibility and adaptability

The system can be used for all pipe materials, including steel, ductile iron, GRP, FRP, concrete, PVC and PE for pressure and non-pressure pipelines. The Flex Series can only be installed in grouted applications, whereas the Rigid Series suits both grouted and un-grouted installations.

The Flex Series is designed to flex around bore imperfections with its unique spring-like design. This not only allows for tension adjustment but also enables elastic deformation around obstacles, preventing jamming and ensuring a smooth workflow in horizontal drilling applications.

At the same time, the Rigid Series incorporates supports that provide a high load-bearing capacity and is recommended for most installations.

Industry recognition

It’s not just the WSAA that has recognised the range of Riteline Centralisers. The product range was acknowledged as a finalist in the New Technology category at the 2023 ASTT Awards, attesting to its innovation and game-changing capabilities.

“Riteline Centralisers are Australian-owned and manufactured, developed over almost ten years,” Harrison said.

“It is fantastic to see them recognised as an innovative and game-changing product.”

This article featured in the March edition of The Australian Pipeliner.