Heralding a new chapter in Tasmania’s water future

Bryn Estyn is TasWater’s largest ever capital works. Image supplied by TasWater.

Bryn Estyn is TasWater’s largest ever capital works project and is set to provide safe, clean, and reliable drinking water for generations.

Deliverd on time and under its $243.9 million budget, the upgrade is set to improve operational efficiency by increasing capacity and modernising infrastructure, which enables the reliable supply of 160 million litres of water per day.

TasWater chief executive officer George Theo said the opening marked a major milestone for Greater Hobart.

“This is a landmark day for southern Tasmania,” Theo said.

“The upgrade of the Bryn Estyn water treatment plant ensures safe, clean drinking water will be available for generations of Tasmanians from Kempton to Snug, and New Norfolk to Sorell,” Theo said.

The upgrade is also future-focused, with the ability to cater for increased drinking water demand as the population grows.

The Bryn Estyn Water Treatment Plant, north of Hobart in the Derwent Valley, was built in 1962 with capacity augmentations completed in 1972 and 1992.

It is greater Hobart’s primary source of drinking water, providing on average, 60 per cent of a resident’s water supply every year.

According to Theo, drinking water for around 200,000 customers is in safe hands with the new plant able to treat 160 million litres of water per day.

“The plant has been designed for future population and economic growth in the region, with the potential to be expanded to treat another 40 million litres of water per day if required,” he said.

Water from Bryn Estyn winds its way through 433km of water mains and into 145 reservoir tanks before reaching the taps of customers in Hobart, Glenorchy, Kingborough, Brighton, Derwent Valley, Southern Midlands, Sorell and Clarence.

TasWater head of water and environment services Fran Smith said the upgrade expanded the capacity for the organisation to deliver greater volumes of high-quality, safe drinking water for Hobart.

“To be able to treat and deliver 160 million litres of water every day, with every litre meeting the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines, is not a small task,” she said.

“Each drop of water that has passed through Bryn Estyn has been subjected to a treatment process that includes filtration, ozone, absorption using activated carbon, chlorination, and now UV disinfection for an extra layer of treatment.

“Just last year alone across the state we undertook 273,000 tests to ensure Tasmanians could turn on the tap with confidence knowing their water is absolutely safe to drink.”