Helping Australia meet methane reduction challenges

Bridger Photonics is capable of scanning hundreds of sites or kilometres of pipeline in a single day. Image: Bridger Photonics

As methane emissions take spotlight across the globe, oil and gas operators are seeking ways to detect, locate, and reduce methane emissions.

In Australia, new advanced technologies are emerging to help operators take on the unique challenges that come with operating in Australia.

One such technology is Bridger Photonics’ Gas Mapping Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR). To learn more, The Australian Pipeliner sat down with Bridger Photonics Vice President of Sales Ryan Stewart.

What is Bridger Photonics’ mission in the oil and gas sector?

Our goal is to empower the industry to achieve greater environmental stewardship by providing actionable insights that help reduce methane emissions, improve safety, and enhance operational efficiency.

Bridger Photonics’ Gas Mapping LiDAR, or GML, uses laser technology to detect, locate, and quantify methane emissions across the full value stream, from production to distribution of natural gas. We attach a GML sensor to a small aircraft, which collects methane data over oil and gas facilities to detect and image methane emissions.

We then analyse that data and provide the client with maps and information about detected emissions, including pinpoint source location, emission rate, plume imagery, emission persistence, max path-integrated concentration, and more. This data can allow oil and gas companies to characterise their emissions at a system level and develop plans that manage fugitive and operating emissions more efficiently and effectively.

What attracted Bridger Photonics to the Australian market?

We’ve worked for a lot of the global majors and our track record has generated interest in Australia, with many operators seeing the gaps we could bridge versus existing technologies. Our interest in the Australian market was fortified through early conversations with operators who expressed a clear demand for advanced emissions detection solutions that would help them overcome the many challenges they are facing. Australia’s strong commitment to safety and sustainability aligns perfectly with our core values and expertise.

What are some of the challenges Australia faces with methane emissions?

What we’ve heard from our partners is that there are three main challenges operators face in this industry.

First, the sheer scale and remote nature of operations in Australia pose significant difficulties. The expansive and rugged terrain makes it both time-consuming and heavily resource-intensive to detect and manage methane emissions.

Secondly there are risks to the safety of employees while carrying out these critical activities. Due to the remoteness of many sites, ground crews often spend considerable time traveling and operating on hazardous sites, sometimes only to find that there are no emissions to address. This not only comes at a considerable operational cost but also raises safety concerns due to the extensive travel and site exposure required.

Finally, operators need technologies that can accurately characterise emissions at scale across Australia’s vast and complex infrastructure to ensure emissions reduction programs are efficient and effective.

How can Bridger Photonics help operators overcome these challenges?

Bridger Photonics addresses these challenges with our aerial methane detection technology. By deploying our sensors via aircraft, we are capable of scanning hundreds of sites or kilometres of pipeline in a single day, safely and efficiently. Our data can provide operators with precise locations of methane emissions and, crucially, confirms where there are no emissions. This can enable operators to prioritise their resources effectively, reducing unnecessary site visits and travel time for ground crews.

We also provide operators with aerial imagery of each site and have the spatial resolution to pinpoint emissions sources down to equipment level so they can have a better understanding of each emission source before visiting a site. This means that ground crews can arrive better prepared for repairs with the necessary tools, reducing exposure and driving efficient programs.

With advanced technology like ours, operators aren’t blind to their emissions profiles – we allow them to measure and take control. We help operators baseline and track emissions through measurement, which is increasingly important in a continuously evolving regulatory environment.

What kind of feedback have you received from operators in Australia?

As we dove into the unique data GML provides, feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with a special appreciation of the detailed insights we provide because it can enable more complete emissions inventories and informed decision-making. Compared to previous technologies tested, operators have shared that we provide more detailed emissions data with better localisation which is due to Bridger’s proprietary LiDAR technology.

Since this is a relatively new area of deployment for us, we are continuously engaging with operators to ensure we deliver maximum value tailored to their specific needs.

What are Bridger’s goals in Australia?

Our primary goal is to strengthen and expand our relationships with local operators to ensure sustainable, long-term operations in Australia. We have successfully navigated many of the logistical challenges necessary to establish a strong presence here, including partnering with local flight providers. Now, our focus is on optimising these partnerships, leveraging our technology to provide the most value to operators, and contributing to the industry’s overall sustainability and efficiency.

What message would you like to convey to operators in Australia?

We are impressed by the innovative thinking and proactive stance of the Australian market towards methane emissions reduction. Bridger Photonics is here to support your efforts, whether you are pursuing OGMP 2.0 standards, corporate emissions reduction targets, measurement informed inventories, or enhanced operational efficiencies. We’re excited to partner with operators and tailor a plan that’ll help achieve those goals.

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.