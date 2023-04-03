Health and safety at forefront of APGA seminar

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) hosted at the start of March an insightful APGA/IPLOCA Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality (HSEQ) Seminar in Melbourne.

“Earlier this month, we hosted a successful APGA/IPLOCA HSEQ Seminar in Melbourne, where we had high-level speakers sharing their insights on the latest HSEQ developments,” shared the APGA team on LinkedIn.

“The seminar was very informative and touched upon various themes, including mental resilience and integrating wellness in the workplace.”

One of the highlights of the event was Dr. Sean Brady’s informative session on the learnings from the mining industry major injuries and fatalities, which provided the audience with valuable insights into the gaps in the industry and how they can be addressed.

“It was an eye-opening session, and APGA believe that the insights shared will help us improve our industry’s safety practices,” added the team.

“APGA would like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors for supporting such crucial topics.

“Without their support, it would not have been possible to bring together such high-level speakers and organize an event of this caliber.

“Our sponsors, including Denso, Jemena, Maats, McConnell Dowell, Nacap, PLM Caterpillar, Spiecapag, and Vacuworx, played a significant role in making this event a success.”

The APGA team hopes to continue organising such informative events and keep the industry’s safety practices at the forefront.

