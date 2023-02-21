Have your say on the Northern Water Supply

The Northern Water Supply (NWS) project is one of a number of projects being considered for the Upper Spencer Gulf as part of the state government’s plan to decarbonise local industry.

The plan also aims to provide for future jobs and economic development, and position the region as global leader in net-zero economy.

As part of the NWS, the South Australian Government is assessing the potential for a new and sustainable water supply for the far north and Upper Spencer Gulf. The project aims to sustainably support regional communities and industries now and into the future.

This assessment takes the form of a business case which will evaluate the environmental, social and economic benefits and impacts of building a seawater desalination plant in the region. It will also include a 450 km pipeline which will transport the desalinated water to communities and industries across the region, including the emerging hydrogen industry.

Roxby Council is currently investigating where might be most suitable to conduct in-depth studies on the feasibility of building a desalination plant and the views of the local community are key to identifying potential risks.

The hope is that this will help inform the government’s decision on whether to further progress the Northern Water Supply project beyond its current phase.

For further information on how to provide feedback on the project, visit YourSAy or contact the team directly.

Opportunities to provide feedback will be available both onsite and online. Visit the Roxby Council to find out more about these opportunities.

